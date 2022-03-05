IUP rode its defense and timely offense to a berth in Sunday’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game at the KCAC.
The Crimson Hawks beat Shippensburg, 52-44, in the semifinals at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon. They take on Millersville, a 59-53 winner over Mercyhurst in Saturday’s first semifinal.
The championship game tips off at 3 p.m. Millersville (25-5), the PSAC East champion, is playing for the title for the first time since 2007, and IUP (28-2), the PSAC West champion, has won the past two titles and five in 16 seasons under coach Joe Lombardi.
In a defensive struggle, IUP held Shippensburg to 26 percent shooting (17-for-65) and made up for its 33 percent clip (17-for-51) by scoring the last six points of the game. Armoni Foster’s not-to-be-denied layup with 39 seconds left stretched a two-point edge to four at 48-44.
“He willed that bucket,” Lombardi said. “He willed that bucket. That’s what you’ve got to do sometimes, and that separates good teams from great.”
IUP followed with consecutive stops on defense, and Ethan Porterfield and Tomiwa Sulaiman closed out the game by grabbing defensive rebounds and making two free throws apiece.
“We’ve proven to be an elite defensive team that’s one of the top 10 or 15 in the country,” Lombardi said. “That’s who we are right now. We were an offensive team to start the season and evolved more into a defensive team. We just need enough offense to get us over the hump, that’s all.
“It was a physical game, a tough game, I thought it was well-called game. But it was hard to get points. We’ll have a better showing on offense (Sunday), and we’re just grateful to be able to find a way to win.”
Foster, the PSAC West Athlete of the Year, scored 12 points, which was high for the game, and handed out five assists to go with two steals. In addition to his big layup, the redshirt junior guard hit a 3-point field goal just inside the five-minute mark when IUP matched its widest lead at eight points, 45-37.
While IUP struggled to make shots throughout the day, the Hawks did go 4-for-7 from 3-point range in the second half. In addition to Foster, Porterfield, Dave Morris and Dallis Dillard hit key 3s in the second half.
Sulaiman, the PSAC Rookie of the Year, raked in 13 rebounds to go with 10 points. Dave Morris, a PSAC West first-team selection along with Foster and Porterfield, finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tommy Demogerontas hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points.
IUP led the rebounding by 15, 50-35, but committed 19 turnovers to Shippensburg’s eight.
“If you outrebound someone by 15, there’s a good chance you’re going to win,” Lombardi said. “I don’t know what the percentages are, but there’s a good chance you’re going to win.”
Jake Biss scored 11 points and Rashon Johnson had 10 for Shippensburg (21-9). Carlos Carter, an Indiana High School graduate, scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Shippensburg coach Chris Fite, a former IUP assistant, removed both players late in the game to ovations from their fans. Biss, a former PSAC East Athlete of the Year, is a graduate student, and Carter is a junior.
In a game similar to IUP’s, Millersville shot 38.9 percent (21-for-54) with nine 3-pointers and held Mercyhurst (24-6) to 27.4 percent (17-for-62) and five 3-pointers on 27 attempts. The Marauders trailed by nine points twice in the second half and outscored Mercyhurst 21-7 in the final 7:40.
Millersville’s James Sullivan, a 6-3 graduate guard, scored 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field and 6-for-9 at the line. He is averaging 12.9 points on the season.
Jaden Faulkner, a 6-4 junior guard, had nine points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Caden Najdawi, a 6-8 graduate forward, had nine points and six rebounds.
“We didn't shoot it well, but we made shots down the stretch,” Millersville coach Casey Stitzel said. “When you defend like we do, you will always be in a game. The defense kept us in it, and the offense took us home. We will have to play better offensively (Sunday), but defense and rebounding travel, and you will always have a chance with defense and rebounding.”