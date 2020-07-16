“Hopefully the fall season can be played in the spring,” IUP Director of Sports Information Ryan Rebholz said.
Meanwhile, IUP and other PSAC member schools have to work out when their athletes can venture out, in a socially distant manner, to the fields and courts.
“We both as a conference and as a university and athletic department have done a good job with communications with our coaches in all seasons,” Rebholz said.
In turn, those coaches have to start figuring out how their student-athletes can remain physically fit for whenever the seasons cut short do resume.
Rebholz said the coaches remained in contact with them on recommended workouts.
Prior to Sept. 1, the PSAC and its member schools will have to work out “a phased approach” to continuing individual skill instruction as well as strength and conditioning activities.
“Already we were talking about how to limit the number of student athletes in one place at one time,” the IUP sports spokesman said.
Moving football to the spring isn’t the only complication facing the PSAC schools.
On May 20, the NCAA reduced the minimum and maximum basketball games that could be scheduled, to between 15 and 22.
The PSAC chose 20 games for each of its members, in a bid to give the schools some wiggle room.
Tuesday’s decision shut down all sports until Jan. 1, which is several weeks beyond the normal start of winter sports including for IUP basketball, swimming and indoor track and field.
Given that Indiana is in a different region than some PSAC schools, such as the Erie universities or West Chester near Philadelphia, Rebholz said what are termed “countable athletically related activities” will be determined and defined on an institutional basis.
There also is the matter of athletes whose time in the classroom is passing them, who will have to decide whether to stay in college sports.
“We did have several or most of our senior student athletes decide that they were going to come back and play this spring (and) were granted another year of eligibility,” Rebholz said.
For instance, there’s golfer Jeremy Eckenrode, now headed for graduate school at IUP.
“He made the decision he is going to come back, (and) have an extra year of eligibility,” the sports information director said.
Another example is softball infielder Kaitlyn Beers.
“She made the decision soon after receiving word from the NCAA,” Rebholz said. “She also is coming back as a grad student.”