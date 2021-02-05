The IUP baseball program was picked seventh in the division when the the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its 2021 preseason coaches’ polls earlier this week.
There was a tie at the top of the Western Division with Mercyhurst and Seton Hill each receiving four of the possible eight first-place votes. California is third, Gannon fourth, Slippery Rock fifth and Pitt Johnstown sixth. Clarion rounded out the PSAC West poll in eighth.
In this Eastern Division, Millersville was picked to finish first and received seven first-place votes. East Stroudsburg came in second and received the other two first place votes in the nine-team division.
Under fifth-year head coach Anthony Rebyanski, the Crimson Hawks bring back 11 of 13 position players who started at least four games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. After a rough start last spring, IUP ended the year with three straight victories and averaged 12.7 runs during that span.
Senior Nick Hess is the squad’s leading returning hitter after batting .359 in 11 games. Hess led the team with 14 base hits, three doubles, and 12 runs batted in last year.
Also back is two-time All-PSAC West outfielder Chris Eisel, who took advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility waiver due to COVID-19 to return for his fifth season in Indiana. Eisel’s 17 career home runs is tied for fifth all-time in IUP history while his .529 slugging percentage is 12th.
On the hill, IUP returns its four-man pitching rotation from last year, including seniors Ben Hudock, Nick Kuhn and JP Pellis. These most experienced Hawk hurlers have combined for 94 appearances and 26 starts.
Smith pulls out win in closing seconds
NEW BETHLHEM — Tanner Smith pulled out a victory in overtime of the heavyweight bout in Indiana’s 39-36 loss Redbank Valley in a non-conference match on Thursday.
Smith scored a 3-1 decision over Redbank’s Kobe Bonanno, getting a takedown just before the buzzer to break a 1-1 tie.
Indiana’s Brock Petras scored a fall over Trent Rupp in the other featured match of the evening at 132 pounds.
Will Turner (145), Danny Turner (152) and Brody Kunselman (170) also scored pins for Indiana.
Redbank Valley recorded the 600th wrestling victory in school history.
Indiana welcomes Montour on Saturday afternoon.
Calvary Baptist wins pair of games
CLYMER — Clymer Baptist shot past Great Commission in a non-conference basketball doubleheader on Thursday, with the boys scoring a 46-14 win and the girls cruising to a 35-6 victory.
Noah Meckley scored 16 points and had six assists and five steals for the Patriots (6-1). Brennan Michael chipped in 13 points, and Joe Shank had 11 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and six assists.
Sarah Covato scored 12 points for the Calvary Baptist girls (3-3). Michaela Ingmire, Mikayla Mortimer and Alyse Smith scored six points apiece and Katelyn Shank had five. Ingmire also had nine rebounds and three steals.
Calvary Baptist plays host to Seeds of Faith today.
IJHS holds on for victory
IUP held off Franklin Regional, 50-47, in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Thursday.
Indiana led by 21 points at halftime and by 17 going into the fourth quarter before Franklin Regional stormed back by making five 3-point field goals in a 25-point fourth quarter. The Panthers made nine 3s for the game.
Jaden Petrovich blocked Franklin Regional’s final attempt at a game-tying 3. He finished with 19 points. Stanford Webb scored 15 for Indiana (6-2).
Indiana dropped the seventh-grade game, 56-20. Mike Zimmerman scored five points for Indiana.
Indiana plays at Gateway on Monday.
Indiana wins virtual rifle match
Indiana beat Plum, 785-45x to 773-32x, in a WPIAL virtual rifle match Thursday.
David Huang led Indiana with a 100-8x.
Indiana (2-6) takes on Armstrong on Tuesday.