IUP will continue to compete, but fans won’t be allowed to watch in person for a couple weeks after the university closed its home events to the public on Monday.
The university, citing health and safety concerns, announced the decision to close events to fans through Feb. 13.
“Thank you for your continued commitment to IUP athletics,” a statement issued by the sports information department read. “We value your enthusiasm, interest and support of our student-athletes and our athletic program. In response to concerns about COVID-19 cases, in order to protect the health and safety of our students, employees and community, IUP has made a decision that no spectators will be permitted at IUP athletic events through Feb. 13.
“This action also reflects our concern over the lack of spectator compliance to our masking mandate at indoor athletic events. Other universities in PSSHE have taken similar action.”
IUP plays Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock, which on Monday lifted its policy of not allowing fans. Home games affected are Monday’s game against Slippery Rock and Feb. 9 against California.
One women’s game, Monday against Mercyhurst, is affected.
“While we hope that spectators can return after this two-week pause,” the statement said, “decisions will be made as a result of continued monitoring of the situation on campus. We will communicate updates to this decision as soon as information is finalized.”
According to the university, tickets for any games missed will be valid for future games.
Coverage of IUP men’s and women’s basketball will continue in The Indiana Gazette.
Live coverage of IUP games is available on livestream through the PSAC Digital Network and on radio at WQMU-FM 92.5 and U92radio.com. The easiest way to connect to the game is to visit the IUP website, iupathletics.com, choose the team sport and schedule and click on the livestream or audio icon.
The statement concluded, “While we know this news is upsetting and disappointing, we also know that you want our students and employees to be safe and well. Thank you in advance for your understanding.”