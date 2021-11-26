Paul Tortorella isn’t going to make any excuses for his football team’s season.
Maybe at other places, 7-3 would be good enough. But not at IUP, the tradition-rich program that boasts the most all-time wins, division titles, playoff berths and playoff wins among the teams in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s West Division.
“We had some hurdles, but you know at the end of the day, we won a couple of close games and we lost a couple of close games,” said Tortorella, the Crimson Hawks’ fifth-year coach. “If we had won all the close games, we’d have been playing for the PSAC championship.”
That kind of encapsulates what a crazy season it was for the Crimson Hawks.
“There are so many different angles that factor into things this year,” Tortorella said. “I’m not making excuses. It’s reality.”
Fall camp began without three coaches from 2019 who had left for other jobs: Jake Nulph (Edinboro), Luke Barker (Charleston) and Anthony Leonard (Fordham). Leonard’s departure was particularly difficult because it happened just five days before camp opened.
Tortorella knew his team faced a daunting schedule, with the first two games against Kutztown and Shepherd, plus midseason back-to-back challenges against Slippery Rock and California. As camp came to a close, the schedule quickly became even tougher.
First, two days before the Sept. 11 opener against Kutztown, starting quarterback Harry Woodbery and four assistants were sidelined due to COVID protocols. Despite that, backup quarterback Javon Davis led IUP to a 29-26 win over the eventual PSAC East champion.
Tortorella, who was a defensive assistant for more than three decades before becoming head coach in 2017, called the pass plays that day with a “cheat sheet” written by offensive coordinator Tate Gregory (one of the four absent coaches) that matched the terms Tortorella knew with the ones Davis and the rest of the offense understood. It was the first time Tortorella coached the offense in a game since he was mentoring tight ends at Maryland in 1991.
The next week, most of the coaches on the defensive side of the ball were out of action until Friday because of COVID, and for part of the week Tortorella had to run the defense with the help of only Kenny Johnson, who was hired to replace Leonard about 10 days earlier. Woodbery was cleared the morning of the second game, but he had not practiced in 10 days, so Davis again started. Against the top Division II quarterback in the country, Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent, the Crimson Hawks young defense struggled and IUP lost, 37-21.
“Shepherd was the only game we didn’t really have a chance,” Tortorella said. “We were behind the 8-ball with the coaches, not having our quarterback, and having a young defense. It was a mismatch. But if we played now, I think we could give them a whole new game.”
The Crimson Hawks rebounded by trouncing Mercyhurst, 48-13, holding off Gannon, 28-23 and hammering Clarion, 58-21, setting up a battle with undefeated Slippery Rock on Oct. 16.
In a stunning blowout of the eventual PSAC West champion, IUP whipped then-No. 6 Slippery Rock, 48-21. Woodbery threw five touchdown passes (three to Irvin Charles) and the Crimson Hawks’ defense held one of the nation’s best offenses to just 334 total yards.
“We played our best game of the year,” Tortorella said. “They played their worst game of the year.”
The following week against then-No. 5 California, IUP led by 14 early in the fourth quarter and by 10 with 5 minutes to play, but allowed the Vulcans to steal a 38-34 win. The critical play came with 35 seconds remaining on fourth-and-10 at the California 42-yard line. Tight end Cam Suman had been sidelined because of an injury, and California broke through the line at Suman’s spot and blocked Dylan Grubbs’ punt.
The misery continued the next week against Edinboro, when the 1-6 Fighting Scots found another weakness in IUP’s special teams unit and blocked Grubbs’ first two punts, setting the tone for a 21-17 Edinboro win that ended IUP’s playoff hopes. The 17 points was a season-low for the Crimson Hawks, who were without Charles (thumb injury), possibly the best red-zone receiver in Division II.
“Not having (Charles) did matter,” Tortorella said. “but we had to make a stop at the end of the game to win, and we didn’t do that. We also didn’t do that against Cal.”
The Crimson Hawks finished strong, though. They trounced Seton Hill, 38-3, and then rallied from a 14-point hole in the fourth quarter to edge West Chester, 31-24, in the season finale.
“We’re definitely a playoff-caliber team,” Tortorella said. “On offense, we were pretty good. I think defensively, we were a work in progress because we ended up starting six freshmen. But I wouldn’t have a problem lining up with anybody in the region right now. I wouldn’t have been able to say that earlier in the year.”
IUP had the fourth-toughest schedule in the country, with its 10 opponents owning a combined record of 59-38. Three teams from the PSAC made it to the playoffs — Kutztown, Shepherd and Slippery Rock — and IUP beat two of them. The Crimson Hawks’ three losses came by a total of 24 points.
“But the bottom line,” Tortorella said, “is we didn’t get it done this year.”
SILVER LINING: Despite the sub-par finish this seaso Tortorella did make history. He has a 38-9 record, tying him with hall-of-fame coach Frank Cignetti for the most wins in IUP history through four seasons. Cignetti, who retired in 2005, went 38-9 from 1986 to 1989.
Curt Cignetti went 34-12 from 2011 to 2014, Chuck Klausing went 30-8 from 1964 to 1967, and Lou Tepper went 30-13 from 2006 to 2010.
WHAT’S NEXT?: Tortorella and his staff are recruiting the next class of Crimson Hawks while also trying to fill some spots with transfers. The biggest need is a quarterback. Woodbery used his one year of eligibility, and Davis announced last week that he will enter the transfer portal and leave IUP. Tortorella said he hopes to find a transfer QB who has some playing experience and at least two years of eligibility.
“But if the right guy calls and he’s only got one year,” Tortorella said, “we won’t say no.”
Other areas of need include cornerback, linebacker, defensive line and wide receiver.
THE SCHEDULE: IUP opens the 2022 season with back-to-back PSAC crossover road games against East Stroudsburg (Sept. 10) and Shippensburg (Sept. 17). Tortorella hopes to add a home game against a non-conference opponent to start the year the weekend of Sept. 3.
Tortorella has talked with some teams from the Mountain East Conference about a two-year home-and-home deal, but he’s also open to playing teams from other conferences.
“It’s just got to be the right fit,” he said, “and it’s got to start at home.”