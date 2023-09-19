Since he was made aware in the days leading up to last week’s game against East Stroudsburg that he had 49 career wins, IUP coach Paul Tortorella thought of how he would describe the feeling once he got to 50.

Turns out he had an extra week to think about it, because his Crimson Hawks lost last week. He didn’t reach the mark until Saturday, when IUP trounced Shippensburg, 49-14, at Miller Stadium.