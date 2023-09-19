Since he was made aware in the days leading up to last week’s game against East Stroudsburg that he had 49 career wins, IUP coach Paul Tortorella thought of how he would describe the feeling once he got to 50.
Turns out he had an extra week to think about it, because his Crimson Hawks lost last week. He didn’t reach the mark until Saturday, when IUP trounced Shippensburg, 49-14, at Miller Stadium.
So, when talking to the media afterward, he was asked how it felt to have 50 wins on his résumé.
“It’s better than 50 losses,” he said with a chuckle. “That was my line for when I was going to be asked about it.”
Tortorella reached 50 wins in 62 games, making him the second-fastest to reach the mark in IUP history, second only to Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti, who needed 60 games to win his 50th.
At 50-12, Tortorella is tied for fourth in school history in career wins, behind Cignetti (182), George P. Miller (76) and Curt Cignetti (53) and alongside Bill Neal (50). His career winning percentage of .806 is second only to Chuck Klausing’s (.825).
“It takes good players and good assistants and good support staff,” Tortorella said. “No matter what level you are in football, you’ve got to have good people.”
INJURY UPDATE: IUP’s first two games were pretty clean in terms of injuries, but not Saturday’s.
The bad news first: Wide receiver Quinn Zinobile, the Crimson Hawks’ leading receiver (18 catches, 309 yards, 4 TDs) left the game in the second half with a knee injury. Earlier in the half, starting defensive lineman Logan Danielson hobbled off with an apparent ankle injury. And reserve defensive end Noah Vaughn was carried off with a leg injury.
Starting tight end Cole Laney did not dress for the game because of a hamstring injury he suffered last week, and backup wide receiver Isaiah Houser was not in uniform for the third straight game.
“A couple guys got banged up,” Tortorella said, “but I’m not sitting here now thinking there’s anything serious.”
HAPPY RETURN: A fifth-year senior who came to IUP from the Division III ranks, linebacker Jay Holmes scored his first touchdown since high school when he scooped up a fumble forced by defensive end Cole Weightman and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown late in the first half, giving IUP a 14-7 lead.
“It felt amazing,” said Holmes, a native of Magnolia, Del., who transferred to IUP in 2022 from Wesley College.
It was IUP’s first fumble return for a touchdown since Dondrea Tillman ran one back 8 yards at Mercyhurst in 2017.
Also, the Crimson Hawks have won 28 games in a row when their defense returns a fumble for a touchdown. The last loss came in 1994, 43-29 to Central State, despite Andre Hilliard’s 55-yard return for a score.
YOUNG CY: As the season progresses, it’s getting harder for Tortorella and his staff to justify keeping wide receiver Cy Clark off the field.
Against Shippensburg, Clark dazzled the crowd with a 78-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter that likely could have been a touchdown if the Raiders hadn’t chased him down. He has played sparingly in three games but has touched the ball in each one. In preseason camp, the Aliquippa native was a star in the two intrasquad scrimmages, scoring several times.
“When he gets his opportunity, he shows up,” Tortorella said. “When you get your chance, you’ve got to make the most of it, and he’s done that.”
When asked if he was surprised by Clark’s out-of-nowhere big plays, Tortorella just shrugged.
“Guys from Aliquippa, these guys are a different breed, man,” he said. “Nothing fazes them.”
