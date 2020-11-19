The IUP Crimson Hawks aren’t ready to play, but they are willing to play.
IUP committed to play basketball a day after the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference canceled winter sports, the latest step during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with a provision that teams can opt in. The opt-in clause required six schools to join the mix, and the PSAC was expected to announce today if the conference reached or surpassed that threshold.
“We are going to play,” IUP women’s coach Tom McConnell said, “we just don’t know what it looks like right now.”
If enough teams opt in, the PSAC will provide a schedule and sponsor championship events. The projected start date for conference games is Jan. 17, and teams may schedule out-of-conference games before or after that date, as long as opponents are available. IUP players are scheduled to return to campus for the spring semester on Dec. 28 and begin preparation for the season.
“We’re waiting to hear if there are going to be six teams,” McConnell said. “If there are, then the league will put together a conference schedule and everybody can play for a conference championship. If there’s not six teams, our athletic administration has committed to giving all our teams an experience to play at some point in time, maybe a couple weekend tournaments and a couple other things like that. We are going to play, we just don’t know what form that is going to take.”
The PSAC on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports following a vote of the league’s board of directors. However, the board left open the possibility for some member schools to hold winter sports, as well as fall sports that were projected to be played in the spring before they were canceled last week.
Last week, the board canceled PSAC championship seasons in fall sports but allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools that elect to play must abide by league rules and the NCAA guidelines that have been set due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been canceled.
The board last week agreed to proceed with the intent to play a full regular season and championship season for all spring sports in 2021.
“IUP athletics understands the decision by the PSAC board of directors to cancel competition for winter sports,” Todd Garzarelli, IUP’s director of athletics, said. “We continue to be in full support as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our priority.
“We will continue to explore possible opportunities for our fall and winter student-athletes to be able to compete in some capacity during the spring semester. We will do so with the health and well-being of our entire department in mind while keeping in mind the current landscape of this virus.”
IUP’s teams have been working out throughout the fall semester in small groups — or pods — that are limited to four athletes. They were doing so without the guarantee they will play an official game this season.
Last season, IUP was set to serve as the host for the men’s and women’s NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournaments when the postseason was canceled while the coronavirus raged worldwide and shut down much of society, including all sports.
Now, as the virus continues to rage, there is no guarantee teams will get to play winter sports.
“We always say, ‘Keep your eyes on your vision, not on your circumstances,’” McConnell said. “That vision keeps changing. When will we have the opportunity? Will we have the opportunity? For the players, that’s probably the most difficult thing. You want to have that goal, that mission, in front of you. Today was probably our last workout until further notice. I’m not sure when we’re going to get back on the court together.”
Fall and winter sports that might be subject to cancellation are men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, indoor track and field, soccer and swimming, as well as women’s sports in volleyball and field hockey, and men’s sports in football and wrestling.
However, any cancellation of league schedules or championships does not preclude individual institutions from either participating in countable athletically related activities or exploring competition outside of the conference.