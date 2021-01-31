CLARION — For the first time in 324 days, IUP athletics saw its programs compete in an official event, with the men’s and women’s swimming teams sweeping Clarion in a dual meet Saturday at Tippin Natatorium.
It was the first official event for IUP since March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IUP men opened the day with a 127-72 win in the morning and the women followed with a 147-52 victory in the afternoon.
IUP won 20 of 22 events.
Individual winners on the men’s side were Luke Emmerling in the 1000 freestyle (10:50.32); Adam Morrison in the 100 freestyle (49.09) and 200 freestyle (1:46.66); Taylor Auger in the 200 IM (2:07.48); Ryan Hartmann in the 100 butterfly (52.73); Blake Hendricks in the 100 backstroke (54.35); Luke Mikesell in the 500 freestyle (4:38.43); and Kyle Mowid in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.06).
The men also won the 200 medley relay, with Hendricks, Julien Dampenon, Hartmann and Miksell swimming a 1:37.63; and the 200 free relay, with Morrison, Dampenon, Hartmann and Mikesell combining for a mark of 1:29.80.
On the women’s side, Paige Mikesell posted IUP’s first NCAA Division II B cut time with a mark of 1:52.72 in winning the 200 free. She also had a hand in two relay wins, the 200 medley and 200 free.
Other women’s individual winners were Olivia Santee in the 1000 free (11:12.45); Michelle Lopes in the 50 free (25.56); Rachel Johnson in the 200 IM (2:11.22); Iliana Oikonomou in the 100 free (53.45); Amber Baldani in the 100 back (59.99); Colleen Como in the 500 free (5:32.56); and Claire Mikesell in the 100 breast (1:05.07).
Joining Mikesell in the 200 medley relay were Baldani, Johnson and Oikonomou. Oikonomou, Baldani and Lopes swam with Mikesell in the 200 free relay victory.
IUP welcomes Wheeling (W.Va.) in a dual meet Saturday at the Pidgeon Natatorium inside Memorial Field House. No spectators allowed at the meet.