Armoni Foster has made the pass so many times he figures he could do it with his eyes closed.
Foster, IUP’s 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard, and Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore forward, have developed a connection on pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop plays that keep the Crimson Hawks’ offense humming.
They were running at high efficiency Monday night in IUP’s 83-50 romp over Gannon in a PSAC game at the KCAC. Porterfield made seven 3-point field goals on 11 attempts, with most coming after the forward set a high ball screen for the guard. When that happens, the defense has to pick its poison: help on a penetrating Foster or stay right on Porterfield.
Foster, once he reads the defense and sees the forward’s defender fading toward the basket, flips an over-the-back pass to Porterfield, whose proficiency at burying 3-pointers leads the team and ranks higher than any of the leaders listed in the NCAA statistics at 51.1 percent (47-for-92).
“I tell Ethan I could throw that pass with my eyes closed now, drive it down there and just literally throw it with my eyes closed,” Foster said. “The chemistry me and him have built, I like where it’s going.”
“As soon as I see that big man keep sinking,” Porterfield said, “I’m just standing there and it’s only a matter of seconds before Armoni or Dave (Morris) throw that over-the-back pass. After then it’s like my mouth starts to water because I’ve shot that shot hundreds of times a day.”
Foster is averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game, and Porterfield is second at 17.0. Foster ranks second in the conference in assists at 6.7, with many going to Porterfield on slips outside the 3-point line and lobs under the basket.
Each player scored 27 points Monday night, going 17-for-32 from the field overall and 10-for-15 from 3-point range. IUP had its best 3-point shooting game of the year at 51.7 percent (15-for-29).
Porterfield went 7-for-10 and had a shot a tying a single-game school record with his eighth 3, but his final shot was a little too strong. John Sanow (1987), Geoff Evans (2001) and Dante Lombardi (2019) hold the school record with eight 3s in a game.
“The last one shot,” Porterfield said, “I released it and was like ‘Aw!’ As soon as I released it, I knew it was off.”
IUP, 18-2 overall, 12-2 in the PSAC and ranked eighth in NCAA Division II, is coming off a stretch of five games in 10 dates. The Hawks get some respite today, which is their bye date in the conference. They return to game action Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock. Then the Rock visits IUP on Monday for a rare back-to-back series.
The Hawks obviously welcomed the break as they hobbled and limped out of the KCAC on Monday night, some with various body parts wrapped in ice.
“This is going to be big,” Foster said. “All our bodies are banged up. That’s another thing we’re just trying to overcome, just going out and playing hard with our bodies banged up, so the time off will definitely be good to get some rest.”
“A lot of us are banged up,” Porterfield said, “a couple minor injuries, little tweaks, me with my ankle, and Dave’s ankle is messed up, and Armoni’s whole body, Tomiwa’s legs. These next few days we have to make sure we get a lot of rest and treat our bodies right.”
Foster plays the most minutes and takes the most hard knocks to the floor when he penetrates to the basket.
“Every time he falls hard,” Porterfield said, “I’m always the first one that’s like, ‘I got you.’ He never lets me help him up — every time. I get mad at him every time. He just goes, ‘I’ve got to get up myself because if I stay down for a second, I feel like I’m staying down.’ I can see that.”
The prognosis isn’t good for Tommy Demogerontas (12.0 pg, 7.7 rpg). The 6-8 fifth-year forward is battling tendinitis and arthritis in his knees. He sat out two games, played in one with limited effectiveness and then decided to give his knees a rest.
“Tommy made a decision a week ago that he was going to shut it down for two weeks and see where it goes from there,” Lombardi said. “We’d like to get him back and we can certainly use him and he’s a good teammate and a good player.”
Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman, took the spot in the starting lineup. He is averaging 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game since his minutes increased. Dallis Dillard, KJ Rhodes and Ousmane Diop also gave IUP valuable minutes off the bench in the past two games.
“Next man up,” Foster said. “Everybody has to be ready to contribute. It’s not a one-man team. We all play for each other. That’s the biggest thing about this team: Nobody is selfish and everybody has big hearts and just plays for each other.”