Senior guard Shawndale Jones scored a game-high 25 points and IUP shot 45 percent from the field during an impressive return to the court in a 94-79 loss to Illinois in an exhibition basketball game Friday night at the State Farm Center.
Jones shot 10-for-18 from the floor and went 5-for-7 from the foul line in 38 minutes of action. He added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in IUP’s first meaningful action since March 2020.
IUP held the lead seven times during the first half and trailed 45-38 at halftime. The Hawks fell behind by double figures early in the second half but used a 14-7 run to make it a 68-63 game with under nine minutes to play. Illinois, the 11th-ranked team in the preseason Division I AP poll, then used a 15-4 run to extend its lead to 15 points at 82-67.
Jones was one of four Hawks to score in doubles figures. Junior guard Dave Morris had 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Junior guard Armoni Foster scored 13 points in 17 minutes, and sophomore forward Ethan Porterfield had 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 29 minutes of work.
Kofi Cockburn, a preseason All-American, led five Illinois players in double figures with 21 points. Coleman Hawkins and Alfonso Plummer each had 16.
IUP is no stranger to top-tier Division I opponents in the preseason. The Hawks narrowly lost to Elon in 2019 and played well before a late loss at No. 2 Kentucky in 2018. The Hawks have also played Villanova and Syracuse (2016), Pitt (2012, 2014), Michigan State (2013), Maryland (2012) and Florida State (2011) over the last decade.
IUP, the 18th-ranked team in the NABC Division II preseason poll, opens the regular season Nov. 12 against West Virginia Wesleyan.
The IUP women made their return to the court Saturday night and lost to Villanova, 93-44, in an exhibition game. Senior guard Justina Mascaro had team highs of 14 points and six rebounds.
Villanova, which went 17-7 last year, got a combined 49 points from Maddy Siegrist and Lior Garzon.
IUP plays at Dayton in another exhibition game on Friday.