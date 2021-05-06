NORTH EAST — IUP entered the clubhouse seven strokes off the cut line after the opening round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Region Championships golf tournament on Thursday at Lake View Country Club.
The four-man IUP squad shot a 24-over-par 312 on the opening 18 and is tied with Bentley for seventh place in the 16-team field.
St. Thomas Aquinas has the overall lead after the first day with an 8-over 296. Gannon is one stroke back with a 9-over 297, while Davis & Elkins is third with a 10-over 298 and Franklin & Pierce is fourth with a 17-over 305. Charleston (307) is fifth and Fayetteville State (309) is sixth. Trailing IUP and Bentley and rounding out the top 10 is West Liberty (315) and Shepherd (316).
Sophomore Shaun Fedor had the best round for IUP, shooting a 3-over 75 to sit in a tie for 16th place out of 85 golfers.
After three bogeys and a double in the front nine, Fedor rebounded with a 1-under 35 on the back, including back-to-back birdies to end his round.
Redshirt sophomore Colin Walsh is tied for 26th with a 5-over 77, sinking a pair of birdies on par 5s on the back nine. Freshman Luke Lestini is tied for 39th with a 7-over 79, and graduate Jeremy Eckenrode is tied for 55th with a 9-over 81.