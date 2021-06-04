Indiana University of Pennsylvania has hired Steve Kline as the 14th head coach in the baseball program’s history.
“Today is a great day not only for the IUP baseball program, but for the IUP Athletic Department as a whole, as we welcome Steve to the Crimson Hawk family,” Todd Garzarelli, IUP director of athletics, said. “Steve’s baseball acumen, development of players and community approach is second to none. With Steve at the helm, we are expecting big things from our baseball program for a long time.”
“I want to thank IUP and its athletic director, Todd Garzarelli, for affording me this opportunity to become the baseball program’s next head coach,” said Kline. “This is a dream come true for me to return home to Pennsylvania and coach the sport that I love. I believe the Indiana community has so much to offer and I love the atmosphere that the campus provides. As a university, IUP supports and prepares its student-athletes for a successful future and as the coach of the baseball program, I will be encouraging in their academic and athletic ambitions and want to give them a memorable IUP experience.”
Kline comes to the Crimson Hawks with 11 years of experience as a major league pitcher and 15 years as a pitching coach and player development at a variety of levels of professional baseball.
Kline has spent his entire professional coaching career in the San Francisco Giants organization, coaching more than 100 players who went on to appear in the majors. He has three World Series rings as an organizational coach and has been part of two minor league championship teams.
Kline has been the pitching coach for the Giants Double-A affiliate, the Richmond (Va.) Flying Squirrels, since 2020, while also serving as a member of the staff from 2015-17. He was with the big club in 2019 and also spent time with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats (2018-19), Single-A Augusta (Ga.) GreenJackets (2009-11, 13-14), and Single-A San Jose Giants (2012). Kline got his start in 2008 with the Giants, serving as a roving pitching instructor with the organization.
In addition to his time with the Giants, Kline was New Zealand’s pitching coach for the 2013 World Baseball Classic and was an instructional league pitching instructor in the Dominican Republic from 2008-18.
In an 11-year MLB career from 1997 to 2007 spent with five teams, Kline compiled a 34-39 record with 39 saves, pitched in 796 games and 6821/3 innings pitched and recorded 493 strikeouts.
Kline succeeds Anthony Rebyanski, who was 58-127 from 2017 to 2021.