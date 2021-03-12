Last year at this time, the IUP Crimson Hawks were getting ready to play in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region basketball tournaments at the KCAC.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck … and you know the rest of the story.
The Crimson Hawks are back at it again, the men at least. While IUP’s spring/winter/fall sports were returning to action last week, the basketball team was discreetly playing a pair of games.
The third is today against Clarion at the KCAC. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
Fans can’t go due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the university.
They can watch on You Tube.
The game is being live-streamed here — https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=8fe7COcc4sE — courtesy of See World Satellites, the longtime Indiana-based satellite television and internet provider. Jack Benedict, the voice of IUP sports, is calling the game.
In last week’s games — the reason for secrecy has not been addressed by IUP officials — the Hawks split with Gannon, losing Thursday in Erie, 80-75, in a matchup of a team playing its first game against a team playing its 13th, and returning the favor Saturday with a 67-56 win at Memorial Field House in an empty gym while PIAA wrestling was being conducted with a handful of fans across the parking lot at the KCAC.
In the opener, IUP redshirt junior guard Armoni Foster scored a game-high 30 points. Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore, and Tommy Demogerontas, a 6-8 redshirt senior, each had nine.
In the second game, Porterfield scored 16 points, Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman, posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Demogerontas had 13 and Dave Morris 11.
Also playing in the regular rotation are redshirt freshman guards K.J. Rhodes and Bryce Radford and 6-10 redshirt junior Ousmane Diop.
Details of the Gannon games are available on its website. The first game can be watched on the PSAC Digital Network, and it was available live.
There is no mention of either game on IUP’s website, and today’s game is not listed on a schedule or anywhere on the site. The livestream is not being promoted by the university in any form of media.
Media access, other than the livestream, was not offered but was requested and granted for today’s game after this newspaper made an inquiry through the IUP Public Relations Department.
The Penn, IUP’s student newspaper, was also granted access as a result of that request.
The games do count against IUP’s record, as do the statistics. While IUP is not playing a full schedule — and there is no indication more games will or will not follow — Gannon and Mercyhurst, both PSAC members, are trying to play enough games to make the NCAA Tournament.
The IUP women have not played an official game.
The PSAC canceled its winter sports season in November. It did allow for teams to opt in and said it would provide a conference schedule and a championship if six teams participated. Only four — IUP, Clarion, Gannon and Mercyhurst — chose to participate.
The NCAA ruled on separate occasions last year that Division I and II student athletes in the 2019-20 spring season through the 2020-21 winter season would not lose a year of eligibility regardless of participation.