IUP jumped up to No. 3 in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Top 25.
The ranking is the highest for the Crimson Hawks this season. IUP, rankled 18th in the preseason poll, reached No. 4 on Jan. 25 and moved up from the No. 7 spot in last week’s poll.
IUP has won seven straight games, including three last week, improving to 22-2 overall and 16-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Hawks moved into first place in the division last week and clinched their 14th straight conference tournament berth. They hold the division lead over Pitt-Johnstown (19-6, 15-4), which topped IUP, 70-68, on Jan. 24.
Nova Southeastern (22-0) is No. 1, earning all 16 first-place votes. West Liberty (22-2) is No. 2. Jim Crutchfield, the former coach at West Liberty, is now the coach at Nova Southeastern.
IUP has four regular-season games remaining. The Hawks play at Edinboro this evening and then play three straight at home, taking on Seton Hill (Saturday), Clarion (Jan. 23) and Pitt- Johnstown (Jan. 26).
The top six teams in the West Division and top six in the East qualify for the PSAC tournament. The top two seeds in each division receive byes into the quarterfinals.
The highest remaining West seed serves as the host for the semifinals and championship game.
On the women’s side, the highest remaining West seed serves as the host for the semifinals and championship game.
IUP (18-6, 12-6) has clinched a playoff berth.