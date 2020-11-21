IUP women’s basketball coach Tom McConnell announced the signing of two student-athletes after the NCAA’s early signing period tipped off Wednesday.
For the second straight year, McConnell split his recruiting class between Pennsylvania and Ohio, bringing in a high school player from each state.
The class consists of forward Molly Howard from McDonald, Ohio, and guard Anna Kadlubek from Butler. Both are two-time all-region/district selections who led their team’s to titles as juniors in 2020.
“We are really excited about these two young players,” McConnell said. “We are bringing a class with the right mix of talent and intangibles, and we can’t wait to welcome them into our IUP women’s basketball family.”
Howard, a 5-foot-10 forward, was selected to the All-Ohio Division IV second team and All-Northeast Inland District second team as a junior and was an honorable-mention selection on the All-Ohio team and a first-team pick on the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference team as a sophomore.
She helped lead her team to its first district title in 12 years in 2020 while averaging 17.0 points per game.
“They have an awesome program already going into it … a great program,” Howard said on Twitter, “and hopefully I can just build on that and go as far as we can.”
Kadlubek, a 5-7 guard, played at Slippery Rock High School. She was a District 10 Region 5 first team all-star as a junior while leading her team to the region title and an appearance in the district championship game. She veraged 12.4 points per game last season.
She was an all-region selection as a sophomore and enters her senior season with 890 points in her career.
IUP is uncertain when it will play an official game again. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference canceled its winter sports season this week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the provision that it would hold a season if at least six teams opted in. However, only three other schools were willing to join IUP for a basketball season.