Over the past 15 years or so, a lot of weird things have happened when IUP visits California for a football game.
Whether it be by turnovers, defensive lapses, sluggish offenses or special teams blunders, the Crimson Hawks have found ways –– to reverse the popular saying –– to steal defeat from the jaws of victory at Adamson Stadium.
IUP fans don’t need to be reminded, but it serves a purpose for IUP head coach Paul Tortorella to revisit the recent string of games at California because even though a variety of things have gone wrong in leading IUP to seven consecutive losses, one thing has been a constant denominator.
“I would say a blanket statement would be that we have to finish the game better,” said Tortorella, who is 43-9 in his career, but 2-2 against the Vulcans. “A lot of our losses came because we didn’t play well late in the game, especially on defense.”
Tortorella and the No. 18 Crimson Hawks (4-0 overall, 2-0 PSAC West) will make another trek to California on Saturday with hopes of ending a long losing streak that dates to 2008. IUP has not beaten the Vulcans (3-2, 2-0) on their home turf since the final game of the 2006 season, when the Lou Tepper-led Crimson Hawks scored in the final minute to claim a 21-17 win.
Since that win, IUP has found only misery when it travels to California, going 0-7, with the losses coming by an average margin of seven points.
“In the games we didn’t finish, we weren’t playing great defense,” Tortorella said. “In the games we finished, we were playing great defense. So, we’ll have to play good in the fourth quarter, and we’ll have to play good defense.”
The horrific recent past at Adamson:
- In 2008, IUP trailed 21-6 in the second half, then scored two touchdowns to get within two points in the fourth quarter. But a two-point conversion pass was incomplete, and California held on for a 21-19 win.
- In 2010, IUP held a 15-0 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Vulcans rallied to tie the game in regulation, then win it in overtime on a field goal, 18-15.
- In 2012, IUP led 24-16 with less than two minutes to play, but allowed an 80-yard bomb for a touchdown, then failed to recover an onside kickoff. California moved close enough for the game-winning field goal and scored a 26-24 win.
- In 2014, IUP rallied from a 13-point deficit and had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but an interception in the end zone thwarted the Crimson Hawks’ comeback and California won 21-13.
- In 2016, IUP led 28-21 in the fourth quarter, but allowed California to score 10 points, including a field goal with 55 seconds to play, the give the Vulcans a 31-28 win. Then in the playoffs seven weeks later, IUP led 17-0 in the second quarter, but California went on a 35-point run that lead to a lopsided 44-23 win.
- In 2018, IUP coughed up a 14-0 lead, but had a chance to take the lead in the closing minutes when an interception in the end zone was returned 100 yards for a score, and California claimed a 36-24 win.
That’s all without mentioning last year’s meeting, which was played at IUP’s Miller Stadium. The Crimson Hawks, who had trounced unbeaten Slippery Rock by 27 points the week before, coughed up a 10-point lead with two minutes to play, with a blocked punt setting the stage for a final flurry, and California claimed a shocking 38-34 win.
Digest all that and then get ready for some more bizarre facts about this recent series.
Since 1980 (that’s 43 seasons and 469 games), IUP is an impressive 188-14 when it gains at least 200 rushing yards. Four of those 14 losses have come to California in the past 10 years. What’s more, in the past 10 meetings with the Vulcans, the Crimson Hawks averaged 203.3 rushing yards per game, but went 4-6.
So, what does this all mean for this year’s game? Tortorella has a logical theory, based on the scores of the games. In the past 10 meetings with California, when IUP wins the average score is 21-10. When IUP loses, it’s 33-24.
“So, if we keep the score down, we win,” he said. “When it gets into this little bit of a track meet, we lose.”
While the Vulcans have a pedestrian 3-2 record, Tortorella believes this California team is just as powerful as the ones that have beaten IUP over the years. That’s because California’s two losses this season are on the road, at the top two teams in the PSAC East, Shepherd (26-23 in overtime) and Kutztown (24-29).
Otherwise, the Vulcans have rolled over Fairmont State, Edinboro and Clarion by a combined score of 143-36.
“Throw the records out,” Tortorella said. “They’re as good as anybody in the region. Shepherd had to kick a field goal on the last play of the game to send it to overtime. They were beating Kutztown by 10 in the fourth quarter. You know, their problem basically, is that they haven’t finished.”
Finishing is the main thing Tortorella has preached this week as the Crimson Hawks prepare for Saturday. There are plenty of stats that show a variety of things have gone wrong when IUP visits California, but he believes it comes down to finishing strong, and that means two things.
“I’d say the two most important areas are one, take care of the ball, and two, explosive plays,” he said. “If you can get them on offense and prevent them on defense, that gives you a better chance to win because yardage is yardage. It doesn’t guarantee points. Explosive plays and turnovers, they guarantee points.”