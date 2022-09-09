After three weeks in the summer sun and roughly 20 physical practices hitting each other, the IUP Crimson Hawks are itching to play a game.
The wait will be over Saturday night.
The Crimson Hawks, the preseason co-favorites to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s West Division, kick off the 2022 season at East Stroudsburg in an East-West crossover game. It’ll be IUP’s first contest since last November, when it rallied to beat West Chester in the season finale, but it won’t be the Warriors’ first game. East Stroudsburg opened the season last weekend with a 31-16 loss at Pace (N.Y.) of the Northeast-10 League.
“They probably have an advantage because they’ve gone through game operations, and we’ve probably got a little bit of a tactical advantage because they haven’t seen us play,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella, who is 38-9 in five seasons. “We’ve got new players they haven’t seen and we’ve seen who they play with.”
That may be the only advantage IUP has because it did not play a game last week. Tortorella laughs about it now, but he took some flack in the offseason because the Crimson Hawks were the only team in the PSAC to not schedule a non-conference game last weekend. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, he said, but because IUP opens the PSAC schedule with two road games (at Shippensburg next week), he wasn’t willing to play a non-conference game on the road.
“We’re not traveling three games in a row at the beginning of the year,” he said. “It’s just not happening. We would’ve played the Steelers if they would’ve come here.”
Instead, he tried to schedule a home game, but any Division II team willing to travel seemed interested in playing someone else.
“Nobody wanted to come here,” he said. “I don’t know why (because) we haven’t played very good at home.”
Perhaps that’s a misleading statement. IUP is 19-7 at Miller Stadium in Tortorella’s tenure, which might seem like a good record, but considering IUP’s tradition of success, that .730 winning percentage doesn’t quite cut it.
The good news is that since Tortorella became head coach, the Crimson Hawks are all-but unbeatable on the road, which ought to give East Stroudsburg some concern. Since 2017, IUP is 19-2 on the road, with the two losses coming by a combined 15 points.
What’s more, IUP has won its first game all four seasons Tortorella has been the head coach and is 26-4 in its past 30 season openers, dating to the 1993 season, including an 8-1 mark in first games played on the road. IUP has not lost a season opener on the road since 2002.
“We’ve played pretty well on the road,” Tortorella said. “We have a way of doing things. So, it’s not like we’re going to be doing anything different than we’ve done before.”
East Stroudsburg is the one doing different things, at least it has the last couple seasons. Indiana native Denny Douds retired at the end of the 2018 season after 45 seasons, and former Harlon Hill-winning quarterback Jimmy Terwilliger took over. Douds’ M.O. for most of his long tenure was to eschew defensive dominance in favor of scoring a lot of points and holding on with hopes of a win. Terwilliger has not adopted the same plan.
Last year, the Warriors played much better defense and played several close, low-scoring games. They did a decent job last week against Pace, but a couple of special teams miscues in the opening five minutes cost them, and they fell into a 14-0 hole that they couldn’t dig themselves out of.
All the while, IUP was practicing and waiting, and now it’s time for the Crimson Hawks to play a real game. Tortorella said the players have had enough of each other; they want the season to begin.
“The number of practices we have now will be the same number we have from now to the fifth game of the season,” he said. “So, now it’s a week-to-week thing. It’s like practicing against somebody for a bowl game when you practice against your own people for 16 practices. I think the guys are ready to go.”