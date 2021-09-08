KUTZTOWN
Saturday
Nickname: Golden Bears
Head coach: Jim Clements (seventh season, 49-20)
2019 record: 11-2 (7-0 PSAC East)
Last meeting: Kutztown won, 34-33, on Sept. 12, 2015
Series: IUP leads, 9-2-1
NCAA playoff appearances: 4: 2019, 2018, 2011 and 2010
Of note: Kutztown’s two wins all-time against IUP have come in the past two meetings. … The Golden Bears’ 44-7 win in 2014 is IUP’s most lopsided regular-season loss of this millennium.
SHEPHERD
Sept. 18
Nickname: Rams
Head coach: Ernie McCook (third season, 19-6)
2019 record: 10-3 (6-1 PSAC East)
Last meeting: Shepherd won, 31-27, on Nov. 23, 2019, in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Series: Shepherd leads, 4-1.
NCAA playoff appearances:12: 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2005, 1998 and 1999.
Of note: Shepherd played one game in spring 2021 and went 1-0. … This will be the first meeting between IUP and Shepherd in the regular season. All five previous games have been in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Shepherd’s four wins have come by a total of 18 points.
MERCYHURST
Sept. 25
Nickname: Lakers
Head coach: Marty Schaetzle (19th season, 94-107)
2019 record: 6-5 (3-4 PSAC West)
Last meeting: IUP won, 56-24, on Sept. 28, 2019.
Series: IUP leads, 10-2.
NCAA playoff appearances:1: 2010.
Of note: Of note: The Lakers played two games in the spring and lost both. … IUP has won nine in a row in the series vs. the Lakers. … Six of those nine wins have come by 21 or more points. … Schaetzle has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Mercyhurst has already announced defensive coordinator Ryan Riemedio will replace Schaetzle next year.
GANNON
Oct. 2
Nickname: Golden Knights
Head coach: Erik Raeburn (first season, 2-3)
2019 record: 2-9 (1-6 PSAC West)
Last meeting: IUP won, 35-0 on Oct. 26, 2019
Series: IUP leads, 9-3
NCAA playoff appearances: None
Of note: Gannon played four games this spring, and went 1-3. … Raeburn, the former head coach at Wabash, Coe and Savannah State, was elevated to head coach after one season as offensive coordinator. He replaces Brad Rzyczycki, who went 38-50 in eight seasons.
CLARION
Oct. 9
Nickname: Golden Eagles
Head coach: Chris Weibel (sixth season, 19-37)
2019 record: 3-8 (1-6 PSAC West)
Last meeting: IUP won, 59-21 on Oct. 19, 2019.
Series: IUP leads, 64-23-2.
NCAA playoff appearances: 1: 1996.
Of note: IUP has won nine in a row vs. Clarion. … The Golden Eagles don’t have an offensive coordinator listed, presumably meaning Weibel will be calling plays. Clarion has had four offensive coordinators, including Weibel, in his six years as coach.
SLIPPERY ROCK
Oct. 16
Nickname: The Rock
Head coach: Shawn Lutz (fifth season, 40-11)
2019 record: 13-1 (7-0 PSAC West)
Last meeting: Slippery Rock won, 45-42, on Oct. 12, 2019.
Series: IUP leads, 47-39-2.
NCAA playoff appearances:10: 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1974 and 1972.
Of note: The Rock’s 13 wins in 2019 is a school record, tying the PSAC mark for most wins in a season, shared by IUP (in 1993 and 2017), California (2007) and West Chester (2013). … After winning 20 of 23 against Slippery Rock from 1984 to 2005, IUP has lost eight of the last 14 meetings.
CALIFORNIA
Oct. 23
Nickname: Vulcans
Head coach: Gary Dunn (fifth season, 35-22)
2019 record: 7-4 (5-2 PSAC West)
Last meeting: IUP won, 17-6, on Oct. 5, 2019.
Series: IUP leads, 59-27-2.
NCAA playoff appearances: 6: 2016, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008 and 2007.
Of note: The home team has won the past nine meetings between IUP and California. This year’s game is at IUP. … The Vulcans have won 163 games since 2000. They won 175 games in the 50 seasons prior.
EDINBORO
Oct. 30
Nickname: Fighting Scots
Head coach: Jake Nulph (first season, 0-0)
2019 record: 3-8 (3-4 PSAC West)
Last meeting: IUP won, 35-6, on Nov. 9, 2019.
Series: IUP leads, 61-24-4.
NCAA playoff appearances: 8: 2009, 2004, 2003, 1995, 1993, 1992, 1990 and 1989.
Of note: Nulph, who was an assistant coach at IUP in 2019, takes over for Wayne Bradford, who went 16-27 in three seasons. … This is Nulph’s first head coaching job. … In an unusal move for Division II standards, Nulph did not retain any of Bradford’s staff upon taking over the program.
SETON HILL
Nov. 6
Nickname: Griffins
Head coach: Daniel Day (second season, 2-8)
2019 record: 2-8 (2-5 PSAC West)
Last meeting: IUP won, 50-23, on Nov. 2, 2019.
Series: IUP leads, 7-0.
NCAA playoff appearances: 1: 2008
Of note: In the 12 seasons since the Griffins made their lone playoff appearance (while in the now-defunct West Virginia Conference) they have gone a combined 20-101 with six double-digit loss seasons. … IUP has outscored Seton Hill, on average, 48-18 in the seven meetings.
WEST CHESTER
Nov. 13
Nickname: Golden Rams
Head coach: Bill Zwaan Sr. (18th season, 144-62)
2019 record: 9-3 (5-2 PSAC East)
Last meeting: IUP won, 44-10, on Nov. 25, 2017, in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Series: IUP leads, 14-7.
NCAA playoff appearances: 14: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2014, 2013, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 1994, 1992, 1989 and 1988.
Of note: This game is contingent upon both teams, or neither, winning their respective divisions. … IUP has won three in a row at West Chester’s Farrell Stadium. The Crimson Hawks’ last loss there came in 2005, when they were still the Indians.