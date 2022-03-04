The IUP women’s basketball team had two players earn all-conference honors, with Justina Mascaro and Rajah Fink recognized as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its 2021-22 women’s basketball postseason awards Thursday.
Mascaro was a first-team selection while Fink landed on the second team. It’s the seventh straight year IUP has put at least two players on all-conference teams.
The two helped the Crimson Hawks to a 21-9 record and the program’s 16th consecutive PSAC tournament berth.
Mascaro, a senior guard, is a first-team selection for the second straight year. She joins Carolyn Appleby (2018, 2019), Lindsay Stamp (2014, 2015), Sarah Pastorek (2012, 2013), and Jahzinga Tracey (2007, 2008, 2009) as the only IUP players this century to earn at least two straight first-team nods by the conference.
In her second full season at IUP, Mascaro leads the team with 13.5 points per game, is second with 5.0 rebounds per game and 32 steals, and fifth with 54 assists. She’s also second in the PSAC and 23rd in Division II with a 54.9 field goal percentage and has a team-best 44.2 3-point percentage with 50 treys. Mascaro has reached double figures in scoring 22 times in 29 games, going over 20 points on three occasions — she posted her season-high of 24 points against Gannon on Jan. 16.
A junior guard, Fink earned second-team honors in her first season as a starter. She’s third on the team with 10.7 points per game, is second with 65 assists, and third with 4.6 rebounds per game.
After coming off the bench in the first 10 games, Fink moved into the starting lineup against Gannon on Jan. 16. She averaged 14.2 points per game in her 18 starts, the most on the team during that time, with 15 double-figure games, including four 20-point performances. She tallied back-to-back double-doubles against Edinboro and Mercyhurst, and was the only Hawk to earn PSAC player of the week status this season (Jan. 31) after averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over a 3-game stretch.
Other first-team selections were Rena Elhusseini ot Edinboro, Jamiyah Johnson of Slippery Rock, Ciaira Loyd and Dejah Terrell of California, Katie Nolan of Seton Hill and Samantha Pirosko of Gannon.
Other second-team selections were Sierra Bermudez of Clarion, Jayde Boyd and Grace Centrulla of Mercyhurst, Christiane Frye and Cheyenne Trest of Seton Hill and Sydney Mitchell of Gannon.
Terrell was the athlete of the year and defensive player of the year, and Frye was the rookie of the year. California’s Jess Strom was named coach of the year.