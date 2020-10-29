When she needs reassurance that it wasn’t just a dream — that the IUP women’s soccer team did indeed stun fifth-ranked Bloomsburg to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title in 1995 — goalkeeper Kristen Bardes just pulls out her PSAC championship ring.
Even then she might need more convincing, so unbelievable is what occurred 25 years ago today. The underdogs from IUP, only two seasons removed from being a club program, humbled the Huskies on their own turf. Their 1-0 victory ranks among the biggest upsets in school history. In any sport.
“People just didn’t expect us to win,” says Bardes, a resident of Tampa, Fla., who works as an education advocate for at-risk teenagers. “That made it that much better. I think if we would’ve been expected to win and we did, it would’ve been exciting. But I just love that we beat a team that hardly ever lost.”
Bloomsburg brought a 15-1-1 record into the title matchup, one of those victories against the Indians, as they were then known, only 12 days before. The Huskies’ dominance was such that they had outscored the opposition 59-9. IUP, 12-5-2 coming in, seemed overmatched.
But the Indians found hope that day in a most unusual place — the skies over Bloomsburg — after coach Brian Lenosky took his team to the field for a light morning workout.
“It was rainy and stuff, really miserable,” recalls forward Amy (Peterson) Lenosky, Brian’s wife, a resident of Moon Township who works in customer service for a spring company. “Then, just as we were leaving, there was this big rainbow in the sky. We were like, that’s a sign.”
IUP’S mind-boggling metamorphosis from club program to championship program came about with the suddenness of a lightning strike.
Just don’t mention a certain fairy-tale character when referencing the 1995 title team.
“People think, looking back, oh, what a Cinderella story,” says Brian Lenosky, an elementary school principal in the Bethel Park School District. “But I never thought of it that way because Cinderella never worked that hard. My training camp that year we did three-a-days, and we also fit in speed and strength training. I worked those players really hard, and it’s a tribute to them that they never complained.”
Lenosky had coached the club team for two seasons before IUP graduated to the varsity level in 1994. He knew all about the program’s humble beginnings and the indignities experienced by its participants.
For example, players dipped into their own pockets to purchase supplies for a first-aid kit because the university did not provide a trainer. They slept five to a room to save on motel expenses during overnight trips. And they wore hand-me-down uniforms from the 1970s. Men’s uniforms.
“They were really old — like old old,” says Amy Lenosky, who played two seasons at the club level before earning PSAC Player of the Year honors as a junior and senior. “And there weren’t enough of them for everybody to have one. So there were times we had to take our uniform jerseys off as we were coming off the field to give to the person who was coming on.”
Even more embarrassing, the team was once kicked off its field adjacent to the Miller Stadium parking lot only minutes before a game against Mercyhurst. Campus police were summoned to escort players from the premises so softball practice could commence.
“Yeah, we came from those roots, but what was nice about those roots, the people that were there then, they set the standard,” Brian Lenosky says. “We had all these people that played club soccer when we didn’t have uniforms and all that kind of stuff, and when the new recruits came in, they met these players and saw they had such enthusiasm for playing. And that set the tone for the new recruits. The club players laid a solid foundation.”
A foundation upon which a championship team was built.
IT WASN’T a chip the IUP players carried on their shoulders the afternoon of Oct. 29, 1995. It was the Rock of Gibraltar.
Because of their youth — Lenosky’s lineup that season was loaded with freshmen and sophomores — few expected the Indians to challenge for a championship, much less win it. They weren’t in Bloomsburg’s class, some said. The IUP players bristled at such talk.
What they encountered the day of the title game only served to stoke their motivation.
“I still have the actual game-day pamphlet that had the rosters and a write-up, and three-quarters of it was all about Bloomsburg and how wonderful they were,” says defender Jodie Christian, a resident of Decatur, Ga., who works for Home Depot. “There was this very small spot, at the bottom of a page, about little IUP, and that was it. So when we saw that, it added fuel to the fire.”
Stung by that perceived slight, the Indians came out and played a spirited first half. A key to their success was neutralizing Bloomsburg’s Becky Creedon, who led the PSAC that season with 20 goals. Christian shadowed her all over the field.
“Brian told me he wanted to know what flavor of bubblegum she was chewing,” Christian says. “She had wicked skills and was super quick. She got by a couple times and gave us a couple heart attacks, but Bardes was just a wizard in goal. Thank God we had her back there.”
The sophomore ’keeper earned game MVP honors for blanking the most explosive team in the conference.
“I just remember them peppering Kristen Bardes and her being unbelievable,” says defender Stacey (Gibbs) Garzo, a special-education teacher who resides in Vestal, N.Y. “I remember these heroic-like saves. It was just surreal. She was pretty amazing.”
Bardes’ performance was especially remarkable given that she briefly blacked out in the second half. After Bloomsburg’s Erin Beggs headed a ball off the crossbar, Bardes turned and grabbed the carom, dropped to the turf and covered up as a horde of Huskies hovered like vultures. One of them kicked at the ball and instead connected with Bardes. She lost consciousness for an instant and was slow to regain her feet.
“Yeah, I got kicked in the face,” says Bardes, whose 0.67 goals-against average that season still stands as the school record. “It was towards the later part of the game, and the rest of the way I was pretty dizzy.”
But not so dizzy as to allow any Bloomsburg shots to get past her.
THE DIFFERENCE in the game was a goal scored 39 seconds into the second half by one of the players least likely to find the back of the net. Freshman Tammy Kennedy, who had only two goals to her credit, pounced on a loose ball during a scramble in front of All-America goalkeeper Amy Linn and knocked it in.
“It was a matter of us going to the ball and being hungry around it,” Brian Lenosky said after the game. “It wasn’t the prettiest goal that I’ve ever seen, but, boy, it sure meant a lot.”
IUP still had 44-plus minutes in which to protect that precarious lead, against a foe capable of scoring goals in bunches. But the Indians were up to the task. As nerves grew taut, they grew more cohesive.
“We just tried to control the ball, control the game, keep the ball away from Becky Creedon,” Christian says. “We became more focused and stuck with the plan and just trusted each other.”
There were some anxious moments, but IUP turned back every Bloomsburg threat. When time at last ran out, the Indians began a celebration that few could have foreseen.
What were they thinking as the final whistle blew?
“Honestly, probably something like, Holy crap! But probably a different word when I was 20, you know?” Garzo says with a chuckle. “I remember being so elated and crying tears of joy. I think we were all just in disbelief.”
They still experience moments of disbelief 25 years later. The Indians likely wonder at times if it really happened, if they truly did upend the No. 5 team in the country to win a conference title in only their second year as a varsity program.
Fortunately, Kristen Bardes and her 1995 teammates have tangible proof of their achievement: PSAC championship rings.