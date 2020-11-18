The IUP men’s basketball program, if it plays this season, will open ranked No. 4 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II preseason poll.
This marks the 12th consecutive season the Crimson Hawks begin the season ranked in the NABC Top 25. Last year, IUP opened the year at No. 11 and took a No. 6 ranking into the NCAA Tournament before the season came to a premature ending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IUP has finished nine of the last 11 seasons ranked in the top 25, including six times in the top 10.
This marks the highest preseason ranking since the Crimson Hawks opened the 2010-11 season No. 2.
Northwest Missouri State garnered all 16 first-place votes as the overwhelming No. 1. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn) edged West Texas A&M for the No. 2 spot.
IUP is the only school from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in the rankings and leads a group of four schools from the Atlantic Region.
The Crimson Hawks boast five players with starting experience from last year’s conference championship team, including preseason All-American junior guard Armoni Foster and forward Ethan Porterfield, last year’s PSAC West Freshman of the Year. Foster averaged a team-high 19.8 points per game while Porterfield averaged 10.3 points and was among the league leaders with 54 blocks.
Senior guard Shawndale Jones, the MVP of the conference tournament, scored more than 10 points per game and shot nearly 54 percent as IUP’s top reserve a year ago. Junior point guard Dave Morris enters his second year as a starter after averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals in 2019-20. Forward Tommy Demogerontas looks for a strong return after he averaged 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds through four games last season before he suffereed a torn ACL.
IUP was also tabbed as the preseason No. 5 team by the Basketball Times last month and came in at No. 8 in NCAA.com’s preseason Power 10 ranking. Foster received preseason All-America honors from the Basketball Times.
No schedule or start date has been determined by the conference, which is awaiting decision today on which members schools will opt in for the 2020-21 season.