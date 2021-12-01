IUP’s undefeated basketball teams enter conference play this weekend ranked in the top 10 in their respective national polls.
The IUP men (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Top 25.
The Crimson Hawks are coming off a dominating 97-45 victory over Virginia State on Saturday. Redshirt junior guard Armoni Foster recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to earn PSAC West Athlete of the Week honor. Senior guard Shawndale Jones added 25 points, his fourth straight 20-point performance.
Lubbock Christian (7-0) remained at No. 1 with 14 of the 16 first-place votes. Northwest Missouri State (6-1) moved up one spot to No. 2, and Mercyhurst (5-0), Queens (6-0) and West Texas A&M (8-1) also moved up one spot each to fill out the top five. Nova Southeastern (3-0) is one spot ahead of IUP at No. 6.
IUP is ranked No. 1 in the D2SIDA Atlantic Region rankings, receiving all six first-place votes. Fairmont State (5-0) is No. 2 with Mercyhurst (5-0) at No. 3, West Liberty (4-1) at No. 4 and California (4-1) at No. 5.
The IUP women (6-0), meanwhile, moved up two spots to No. 10 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25.
IUP just wrapped up its non-league schedule by defeating Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Ohio, 76-61, on Sunday. Senior guard Courtney Alexander put up a career-high 24 points while freshman forward Gina Adams added 14 points and 11 boards for her first career double-double.
The top four teams in the poll remained the same, with Fort Hays State (5-0) receiving 16 of 22 first-place votes to stay at No. 1. Lubbock Christian (8-1) has four first place votes and is No. 2, Drury (8-1) is No. 3, and North Georgia (6-0) with two first-place votes is No. 4. Texas A&M Commerce (6-0) moved up two spots to No. 5.
IUP is among four Atlantic Region schools in this week’s rankings. Gannon (4-0) is No. 7, Glenville State (4-0) is No. 9 and California (4-0) is No. 23.
In the D2SIDA regional rankings, IUP is No. 2 behind Gannon, received five of the six first-place votes. Glenville State and California are Shepherd round out the top five.
IUP opens its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schedule this weekend on the road. The Hawks visit Kutztown on Friday and West Chester on Saturday. Tipoff times are 5:30 p.m. for the women’s games at 7:30 p.m. for the men’s.
On the men’s side, West Chester is 4-0 and Kutztown is 1-3.
On the women’s side, West Chester is 1-3 and Kutztown is 6-3.
See the polls on Page B-4.
Upcoming GamesFriday at Kutztown
Saturday at West Chester
Dec. 14 vs. Millersville
Dec. 18 vs. Shepherd
Dec. 19 vs. Shippensburg