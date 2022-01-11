The IUP women’s basketball program has announced new dates and times for four rescheduled games, and the men’s program has rescheduled the home game that was supposed to be against Slippery Rock on Monday night.
The new dates for women’s come as a result of the current pause in team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.
The rescheduled women’s games include at California on Monday, Jan. 31; at home against Slippery Rock on Monday, Feb. 14; and at Mercyhurst on Monday, Feb. 21.
In addition, this weekend’s home game against Gannon has been pushed back one day and will now tip Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the KCAC. The IUP men’s game against Gannon remains scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The 12th-ranked Crimson Hawks (10-1, 4-1 PSAC) have not played since Dec. 19 when they defeated Shippensburg, 79-46, at home.
On Jan. 3, the program announced a pause in team activities, effectively postponing games against California, Lock Haven, Slippery Rock and Mercyhurst.
The IUP men (12-1, 6-1) will play Slippery Rock at the KCAC on Monday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.
Fans who have already purchased tickets for any IUP home games affected by the pause should keep their tickets for use at any rescheduled games.