State golf champion joins Crimson Hawks
Head coach Dan Braun and the IUP men’s golf team officially welcomed Isaiah Swan to the program after he signed his National Letter of Intent.
“IUP Golf is thrilled to welcome Isaiah to the program,” Braun said. “Isaiah was our most coveted target over the last few years. We became aware of his abilities during his junior year of high school and upon meeting and spending time with Isaiah and his family, I knew right away that he fit into our culture perfectly.
“Even with his stellar résumé so far, I expect Isaiah to add to his long list of accomplishments during his time at IUP,” Braun continued. “This young man has a great attitude and a deep-rooted work ethic that will serve him well during his college career.”
The 2020 PIAA Class AA individual champion from North East, Swan will join the Crimson Hawks in time for the Fall 2021 season.
Swan was a three-time PIAA individual championship qualifier, also winning the 2020 PIAA District 10 title last fall by a staggering 11 strokes. He earned All-District 10 honors all four years.
In the summer he won the Erie District Golf Association’s Junior Match Play and Stroke Play championships and was the Great Lake Junior Tour regular season champion. He also took home the individual title at the 2019 Great Lakes Junior Tour Championship.
Swan has been active on national circuits, posting a first place finish at a Golfweek Junior Tour event at Avalon Lakes in Ohio last May. He finished in 10th place at the American Junior Golf Association Preview at Forsgate in New Jersey in 2018, and 15th at the AJGA Junior All-Star at Mill Creek in Ohio in 2019.
Swan also had success at younger ages, winning the EDGA regular season titles for the 10-12 and 13-15 age groups.
In 2015 at the age of 11, Swan competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National. He and his younger sister, Lydia, became the first brother-sister duo to compete in the event in the same year.
IUP women’s lacrosse releases schedule
Third year IUP women’s lacrosse coach Brenna Gallagher announced her program’s 2021 schedule earlier this week.
As the 2021 progresses for the Crimson Hawks some aspects of the game may seem different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last May, the NCAA reduced the maximum about of women’s lacrosse games for Division II to 13 for this season only. Health and safety regulations by both IUP and potential opponents have limited the schedule to just divisional opponents.
The 2021 schedule is comprised of a 12-game season in which Gallagher and the Crimson Hawks will face off against opponents all from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division. They will be at an even split of home and away games for the month of March but will follow up with a travel heavy April as four of their six games will be away.
The Crimson Hawks open the 2021 campaign with a three-game home stand, including the opener against Slippery Rock Sunday, March 14. The Hawks will follow with games against Seton Hill and Lock Haven later that week.
IUP will look to round off an incredible season at the back end of April with its final home game against Edinboro (April 24) then a final road trip to Erie to face Mercyhurst. (April 28).
The 2021 PSAC Championships start Tuesday, May 4, and run through the following weekend. The top seed in the Eastern Division will host the semifinals and championship.