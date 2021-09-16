IUP will play Shepherd on Saturday in the second game of the 2021 regular season.
Here’s a weird, but true, piece of information: IUP has played Shepherd more times in the playoffs (five) than any other team in program history, yet Saturday’s will be the first meeting between the Crimson Hawks and the Rams in the regular season.
So when these two traditional regional powers meet, it’s not like they won’t be familiar with one another. They’re just not used to playing each other while it’s still summer. The last meeting was only two games (and 22 months) ago, when the visiting Rams scored the winning touchdown with 11 seconds left for a 31-27 victory in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Division II playoffs.
The teams that met that day are not very similar to this year’s teams in terms of personnel — only 24 Shepherd and 20 IUP players who got in the game that day are still on their respective rosters — but what Shepherd will likely scheme to do probably won’t be much different than what it did in 2019.
“They’ll tweak some things, I’m sure, but they’re doing just about all the same stuff that they normally do,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “Defensively, they are very similar (to 2019) because they have the same coordinator. They brought in a new offensive coordinator, but he was their old offensive coordinator, so I’m sure they’re not doing anything that they haven’t done before.”
No. 14 IUP, which beat Kutztown, 29-26, last weekend, has beaten Shepherd only once, although it was the most lopsided game in this series, with the Crimson Hawks claiming a 27-17 win in the 2012 playoffs. No. 11 Shepherd has won four of the five playoff matchups, by a combined 18 points.
The Rams, who were perennial powers in both the West Virginia and Mountain East conferences for decades, joined IUP and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in 2019.
Even though this is only the second game of the season for IUP and the third for Shepherd, a lot could be riding on it. Neither team wants to take a loss, especially in conference play. And since both teams are likely to be in the playoff picture later this season, a win is another solid victory for the résumé.
But the honest truth is both teams have games ahead that will probably be bigger factors in the playoff picture than this one. For the Crimson Hawks, it’s PSAC West games against rivals Slippery Rock (Oct. 16) and California (Oct. 23). For Shepherd, it’s likely to be East Division games vs. Kutztown (Sept. 25) and West Chester (Oct. 23).
“We went up against a quality opponent last week and we’re going up against a quality opponent this week,” Tortorella said. “This is not a divisional game, so, you know, I think the Slippery and Cal games are more important in that respect. But we need to play well.”
IUP’s biggest challenge will be containing the Shepherd offense, which has scored 91 points in its first two games. Quarterback Tyson Bagent, who threw the heartbreaking touchdown pass to beat IUP two years ago, is still around and likely better than ever. In two games, he has completed an astonishing 74 percent (55 of 74) of his passes for 709 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception.
“He’s got it all,” Tortorella said of Bagent, who took a recruiting trip to IUP in 2018 before signing with Shepherd. “He’s got a great arm. He’s got great feet. He sees the field and gets rid of the ball. He’s quick and can move. He really doesn’t have a weakness.”
For IUP, Javon Davis will make his second career start at quarterback. Harry Woodbery, a transfer from Division I FCS Eastern Illinois, seemed to have the job locked up in preseason camp, but he was ruled out of the Kutztown game because of COVID protocols and likely won’t be available against Shepherd.
The Crimson Hawks can help Davis if they are able to run the ball better this week than they did against Kutztown. Last week, IUP gained only 94 yards on the ground, led by Malik Anderson’s 44. Running the ball more effectively will also eat the clock and keep Bagent on the sideline, which also would help.
“I would say if we rush for over 200 yards, we have a good chance to win,” Tortorella said. “If we don’t, you know, we’ll see.”
The same could be said for the outcome of this game. If IUP wins, they’re in good shape for the upcoming big divisional games. If they lose, well, we’ll see how it affects the rest of the season.
Tortorella is not a believer in the adage that teams make their biggest improvement in the week between the first and the second game. The quality of opponents in those two games has a lot more to do with it, he figures. But he knows IUP must get better this week because the level of opponent has gotten better.
“We better (improve),” he said. “or else we’ll be in for a long day.”