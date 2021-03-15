After a long wait, the IUP football program will officially get back on the field with the start of 2021 spring practice on Friday.
Head coach Paul Tortorella announced his team’s practice schedule Monday. All practices are subject to change based on health and safety protocols, weather, and other extenuating circumstances.
IUP has 15 practices scheduled in March and April, which include an intrasquad scrimmage and the program’s spring game. The spring game is currently scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, at George P. Miller Stadium.
Spectators at Miller Stadium are asked to keep socially distant from each other, participating teams, student-athletes, school officials and other game-day personnel. When not able to socially distance, please wear masks.
The Crimson Hawks return to official practice one year after the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IUP and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference did not compete in a football season last fall and canceled plans for a spring 2021 regular season.
IUP finished the 2019 season with a 10-2 overall record and posted the program’s fourth NCAA Division II playoff appearance in the last five seasons. It was also the program’s 13th 10-win season all-time and the fourth since 2012. The Crimson Hawks were ranked in the top-25 of Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports college football preview magazines for the 2020 season, released in the summer.
The full 2021 regular-season schedule has been finalized and will be released in the coming weeks. Special games and promotional events will be announced in the weeks and months following.