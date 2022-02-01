IUP head football coach Paul Tortorella announced the addition of mid-year transfer quarterback Mak Sexton to the program on Monday afternoon.
Sexton comes to Indiana after spending the last four years at Division II Pittsburg State (Kan.) out of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
A native of Leander, Texas, Sexton threw for 37 touchdowns and left Pittsburg State as the program’s sixth all-time leading passer with 4,883 yards.
After redshirting in 2018, Sexton threw for 1,694 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 while splitting time behind center. He threw for 1,009 yards and eight scores in four games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and followed up with 2,180 yards and 16 touchdowns this past fall.