What the IUP football recruiting class of 2021 lacks in numbers Paul Tortorella hopes it makes up for in talent. That’s what happens when you’re forced to recruit in a global pandemic.
On Wednesday, the first day that high school seniors could sign a binding National Letter of Intent to play college football, Tortorella and his staff signed only nine players — roughly half the number they usually bring in.
“It’s like Christmas morning, when last year you got five presents and this year you got two,” Tortorella said. “It’s OK. We’re really happy with what we got.”
The coronavirus pandemic erased the entire 2020 season, and the NCAA ruled that no student-athlete would lose a year of eligibility because of it. That means that college football teams across the country have far fewer available roster spots for the 2021 season because the players they signed a year ago still haven’t played a down and the players who would have been seniors last fall are back for their final year.
If the Crimson Hawks do have spring drills in March as they usually do (they haven’t been given clearance to do so yet), they will have roughly 75 players on the roster, Tortorella said, which is 15-20 more than usual.
“We signed probably a couple more than we thought we would,” Tortorella said, “but going into it, we knew the dynamics of how this would go.”
All nine signees are from Pennsylvania, marking the second year in a row IUP signed an entire class of in-state players. Six are on offense, two are on defense, and one is a specialist.
Tortorella said he and his staff went into the recruiting season with only one specific position in mind. They wanted a running back, and he needed to be big.
Terrance Glenn, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound bruiser from McKeesport, fits that bill.
“We needed to get bigger at running back,” Tortorella said. “We didn’t have many spots we absolutely needed to get done, but we wanted to get a big running back. He played fullback and quarterback in the Wishbone at McKeesport, and he’s really big.”
Also on offense, IUP signed quarterback Jack Krug, of Brookville; wide receiver Isaiah Houser, of Shippensburg (brother of IUP running back Adam Houser); running back Vinny Sirianni, of Peters Township; and offensive linemen Colton Lowman, of Plum, and Aiden Marshall, of Richland.
Marshall, a 6-4, 270-pound tackle, is the son of former IUP defensive end Mike Marshall, who spent time with the New York Giants after his career ended in the 1990s.
Krug, a 6-0, 185-pound lefty, was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State First Team last fall. In four years, Krug passed for 8,362 yards and 108 touchdowns, numbers that put him among the most prolific passers in Pennsylvania history.
“He’s the prototypical smaller quarterback from a smaller conference,” Tortorella said. “He threw for a million yards and is very productive, but you don’t really know about him until you get him in here and see him against good competition. But he will compete.”
On the other side of the ball, the Crimson Hawks landed two defensive backs, Bilal Weidler (5-10, 170), of Susquehanna Township, and Darius Bruce (5-11, 175), from Westinghouse.
Tortorella said the jewel of the whole recruiting class might be Bruce, who also named to the all-state team and was the Pittsburgh City League Player of the Year last fall.
“He’s got great skill,” Tortorella said. “He was probably the best guy overall on our big board.”
The lone specialist IUP signed was State College’s Aiden Spitler (5-9, 200), who made 47 of 53 extra-point kicks and 3 of 3 field goals in his career.
While this class is small, Tortorella said the Crimson Hawks are not necessarily done adding talent. After spring drills, he will look into the NCAA transfer portal and see who’s looking for a change of scenery.
“We’ll look at the transfer portal because there will be a lot of guys out there,” he said. “We have a couple spots we’d like to dabble in the portal after spring, but for now were kind of locked in with where we’re at.”
HOPE FOR SPRING: The Crimson Hawks are scheduled to begin spring drills on March 15, provided the PSAC allows it.
“I think having a positive outlook on it is the best way to go,” Tortorella said. “I just hope we can have something. It’s been too long.”
IUP hasn’t had any on-field activity since losing to Shepherd in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 23, 2019. So when the team does return, the coaching staff won’t have high expectations for crisp, detailed practices.
“It will be a different kind of spring,” Tortorella said. “We’ll have to learn how to play football again and learn how to coach football again. We didn’t do anything that pertained to actually playing football for 16 months, so I told the (assistant coaches) that I expect it to look like my practice did when I was in eighth grade at St. Pius in Brookline.”
For now, the Crimson Hawks are in the midst of the offseason conditioning program and the entire roster gets tested frequently for the virus, and Tortorella said so far, all tests gave come back negative.
HELP WANTED: Tortorella needs an assistant coach to join the staff, but it will likely have to be on a volunteer basis.
Nick Dubowski, who was hired about a year ago to coach linebackers, recently resigned to pursue a career outside of football.
Tortorella said a tight budget means he can only fill the position with a volunteer, and that’s a hard search to make.
“It’s going to take either a young guy right out of college or an older guy who is retired and lives around here,” Tortorella said. “It’s hard to replace a guy at this level sometimes.”
IUP SIGNEES: High school football players who signed a National Letter of Intent with IUP on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period. Players are listed alphabetically with high school, height, weight and position.
Darius Bruce, Westinghouse, 5-11, 175, DB
Terrance Glenn, McKeesport, 6-3, 220, RB
Isaiah Houser, Shippensburg, 5-10, 160, WR
Jack Krug, Brookville, 6-0, 186, QB
Colton Lowman, Plum, 6-4, 300, OL
Aiden Marshall, Richland, 6-4, 270, OL
Vinny Sirianni, Peters Twp., 5-10, 200, RB
Aiden Spitler, State College, 5-9, 200, P/K
Bilal Weidler, Susquehanna Twp., 5-10, 170, DB