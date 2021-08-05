The only real mystery about the IUP offense this season is who will run the show.
Consider the mystery solved.
Coach Paul Tortorella has confirmed that former Eastern Illinois quarterback Harry Woodbery has transferred to IUP and will compete for the starting job when preseason camp opens on Aug. 16.
Woodbury, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, comes to the Crimson Hawks as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility. He spent 2½ years at Eastern Illinois and one at Navarro (Texas) Junior College, playing in a combined 37 games with 5,768 passing yards and 38 touchdowns.
“We’ve got game film against Arkansas and a couple other pretty good football programs and he was holding his own and looked pretty good,” Tortorella said. “We heard a lot of good things about him. He’s talented. He made some really good throws on the video and has a good body type and has pretty good movement and can throw from the pocket. He does everything.”
Woodbery couldn’t have picked a better time to come to IUP. The Crimson Hawks have been looking for a good quarterback since Quinton Maxwell spent one record-setting season here, in 2019, which came after four sparkling seasons by Lenny Williams.
The COVID pandemic wiped out last season, but during spring drills in March, there was an unresolved battle for the job between redshirt sophomore Javon Davis and former Akron transfer Alex Ramart. Neither took the reins of the offense, and the team entered the summer with more questions than answers about the quarterback job.
The issue was experience. Davis, a highly touted recruit from Steubenville, Ohio, has played only in mop-up duty at IUP, and that was in 2018. Ramart had never played in a college game, despite a stellar scholastic career in Texas.
Davis appeared to have the upper hand entering the summer, and that may be one reason, Tortorella said, that Ramart has chosen not to return to the team. The fourth-year coach said he had a feeling after they met for an exit interview that Ramart would not be back.
“Having done this for a long time, when he left I said, ‘He isn’t coming back,’” Tortorella said. “You know, he didn’t say it, but I knew it. He got married two weeks ago. He’s already graduated and he’s (living) down in South Florida. So, like, it’s not surprising because when a guy transfers from a Division I school and doesn’t win the job, I mean, I just put everything together.”
Tortorella said Woodbery has not been guaranteed the starting job yet. He will have to win it over Davis.
“Javon did some good things in the spring and he’ll get his opportunity,” Tortorella said.
The Crimson Hawks boast some dazzling offensive talent, led by wide receivers Duane Brown, Irv Charles and Qashah Carter, plus running backs Justice Evans and Malik Anderson, tight end Grant Smith and several linemen with starting experience. But that amount of talent will add up to nothing if the quarterback doesn’t play well.
“I don’t know if Harry can throw the ball the way Quentin threw the ball,” Tortorella said, “but if he can, then we’re going to be in real good shape.”
Woodbery has completed 515 of his 963 attempts in college and was the primary starter for Eastern Illinois for parts of two seasons. Maxwell, who came to IUP in 2019 after three years at Ohio University, had starting experience that put him into the driver’s seat when he joined the Crimson Hawks.
But Woodbery brings more than good physical skills and experience. He’s also gained accolades for his work in the classroom and in his community, highlighted by his selection last year as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”
Woodbery graduated from Eastern Illinois with a degree in philosophy (3.7 GPA) and will enroll in IUP’s business master’s program.
With Woodbery on the team. IUP now has five quarterbacks entering preseason camp. The others are redshirt freshman Logan Horn and two true freshmen, Brookville’s Jack Krug and Homer-Center’s Ben Schmidt.