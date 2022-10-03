IUP slips past Rock

Wide receiver Duane Brown evaded a tackle by Kevin Hyde, 3, during the Crimson Hawks’ 20-12 victory over Slippery Rock over IUP’s Homecoming weekend.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

One by one, with a smirk, they said it was a win no more important than any other.

But don’t be fooled. No matter what they said to reporters, the IUP Crimson Hawks scored a major and memorable win on Saturday, dropping No. 8 and unbeaten Slippery Rock, 20-12, on Frank Cignetti Field during a windy, wet and cold Homecoming.