One by one, with a smirk, they said it was a win no more important than any other.
But don’t be fooled. No matter what they said to reporters, the IUP Crimson Hawks scored a major and memorable win on Saturday, dropping No. 8 and unbeaten Slippery Rock, 20-12, on Frank Cignetti Field during a windy, wet and cold Homecoming.
“It was big because it was the next game on our schedule,” said receiver Duane Brown. “Obviously, it was homecoming and there was a lot of hype around it, but it was just the next game on our schedule.”
“This is a very big win for us, but the next game is always the big game for us,” said cornerback Naszhir Taylor. “We don’t look at the opponent, we just worry about the next game.”
“This is not our Super Bowl, but it’s a big win,” said quarterback Mak Sexton. “We’ll enjoy the moment and then come back to work on Monday and get ready for the next game.”
But maybe IUP head coach Paul Tortorella said it best –– and most honestly.
“It’s a hard game to lose, you know?” he said. “It’s obviously a big game because both teams are really good.”
On Saturday, IUP (4-0 overall, 2-0 PSAC West) was the better team. The Crimson Hawks won all three phases, doing enough on offense, making the critical stops on defense, and not having the kind of special teams mistakes that can cost a team a close game. Slippery Rock (4-1, 1-1), on the other hand, made critical mistakes at the worst time, lowlighted by quarterback Noah Grover’s two first half interceptions in the end zone, one by Randy Washington and the other by Taylor.
But maybe the biggest factor in IUP’s fourth win over Slippery Rock in six years was Brown.
The Apollo-Ridge graduate caught 10 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Nine of his 10 catches went for first downs, with five of them extending drives by converting third downs.
“He’s incredible, right?” said Sexton, who passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. “They had great coverage all day and he still found ways to catch the ball. He’s a magician. It’s incredible to watch.”
Eight of Brown’s 10 catches were in the second half, with his final three resulting in first downs as IUP converted 9 of 16 third downs.
“Our coaches always tell me ‘just do you, don’t do too much,’” Brown said. “I try to stay in my element and do what I know I can do. Before the play I tell myself, ‘Make a play, DB. You gotta make a play, DB.’”
The Rock chose a similar defensive philosophy that others have tried, double-covering Brown on almost every snap. But it didn’t work.
“Our guys had good coverage on him and somehow he came down with the ball,” said Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz. “He hurt us bad. I know he had 10 catches, but a lot of those were big plays at key times.”
The most important catches Brown made were in the second half. After taking a 7-0 halftime lead on Hilton Ridley’s 7-yard touchdown pass from Sexton, IUP used Brown’s two scores to build a 20-6 lead. The Rock scored in the fourth quarter, but a botched snap on the extra point resulted in a failed conversion and IUP maintained an 8-point lead the rest of the way.
“I think the story of the first half was the turnovers,” Lutz said, “and the story of the second half was Duane Brown.”
While Brown was the offensive star, the collective IUP defense had its best performance of the season, holding Slippery Rock to its lowest point total in four years. The front line sacked Grover twice and got enough pressure to force him into quick throws. In addition to the two end zone interceptions, the IUP defense stopped Slippery Rock twice on the Crimson Hawks’ side of the 50-yard line, and two times in the final 120 seconds to preserve the win.
Against an offense that entered the day averaging 38 points and 459 yards per game, the IUP defense allowed just 12 and 366.
“We didn’t do a good job against the run in the first half, but we did in the second half,” Tortorella said. “In the second half, we kind of made them one-dimensional, and that was the difference on defense. That, and the two interceptions in the end zone. Those were huge.”
Two huge interceptions, a 14-0 third quarter lead, an offense that held the ball for more than 35 minutes, a defense that never let The Rock get a rhythm, and a heavy dose of Duane Brown added up to a big win for IUP, even if the Crimson Hawks weren’t publicly calling it that.
“We’ve got the parts on offense to be really good on offense, and on defense we’re getting a lot better very quickly,” Tortorella said. “We have work to do, but this is a big win.”