BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — IUP wrapped up one of the most successful weeks in school swimming history on Saturday on the the final day of the 2021 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday night.
The night was highlighted by a near national title as Claire Mikesell posted a second-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 14.48 seconds. She finished just 0.89 shy of winner Bec Cross of Drury.
Rachel Johnson swam in the B final of the same event, earning honorable mention All-American honors by finished 15th overall with a time of 2:18.25.
Paige Mikesell was IUP’s other individual All-American on Saturday, earning honorable mention honors with a 12th-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.99.
The women’s 400 freestyle relay team were big winners, finishing 10th overall and setting a new school record with a time of 3:26.93. Swimmers included Paige Mikesell, Iliana Oikonomou, Claire Mikesell and Johnson.
During the morning prelims, freshman Luke Mikesell broke the IUP men’s record in the 100 free with a time of 45.08. The time broke a 16-year old record held by Bartosz Ostrowski (45.15) from the 2004-05 season.
IUP racked up nine individual and three relay All-American honors during the week. The nine individual All-Americans are the most since IUP totaled 10 at the 2014 NCAA Championships.
RACHEL JOHNSON
All-American honors (5): 100 breaststroke (10th), 200 breaststroke (15th); 200 free relay (eighth), 400 free relay (10th), 200 medley relay (11th)
IUP records (3): 200 free relay (1:34.14), 200 medley relay (1:43.28), 400 free relay (3:26.93)
CLAIRE MIKESELL
All-American honors (5): 200 breaststroke (second), 100 breaststroke (ninth): 200 free relay (eighth), 400 free relay (10th), 200 medley relay (11th)
IUP records (3): 200 free relay (1:34.14), 200 medley relay (1:43.28), 400 free relay (3:26.93)
LUKE MIKESELL
All-American honors (1): 500 freestyle (fourth)
IUP records (2): 500 freestyle (4:24.92), 100 freestyle (45.08)
PAIGE MIKESELL
All-American honors (7): 200 freestyle (national champion), 100 butterfly (second), 200 butterfly (second), 100 freestyle (12th); 200 free relay (eighth), 400 free relay (10th), 200 medley relay (11th)
IUP records (5): 200 freestyle (1:48.36), 100 butterfly (53.63); 200 free relay (1:34.14), 200 medley relay (1:43.28), 400 free relay (3:26.93)
ILIANA OIKONOMOU
All-American honors (3): 200 free relay (eighth), 400 free relay (10th), 200 medley relay (11th)
IUP records (5): 200 free relay (1:34.14), 200 medley relay (1:43.28), 400 free relay (3:26.93)
The season continues for IUP with two more meets to get ready for the PSAC Championships next month. IUP will compete in two PSAC Virtual Series events, starting Saturday at the Pidgeon Natatorium.