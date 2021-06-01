The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Athletic Department has announced its 12-member Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The 12 represent eight sports and comprise the department’s 25th induction class.
They are: Nicole Blaesser, women’s cross country and track and field, 2003-07; Mike Borisenko, football, 1997-2000; Ray Bosetti, baseball, 1958-60; Bernard Bruns, baseball, 1964-66; Jodi Frederick Houck, women’s basketball, 1996-2001; Leander Jordan, football, 1996-99; Fred Joseph, men’s golf, 1989-2018; Paul Kovell, football, 1987-90; Dan Radakovich, football, 1977-80, 1985-present; Sarah Romasco Burns, women’s soccer, 2006-09; Gavin Smith, men’s golf, 2006-10; and Lisa Templin Hess, women’s swimming, 1992-96.
“We are very excited to bring back our Hall of Fame induction class and celebration for 2021,” Todd Garzarelli, IUP director of athletics, said. “Through their successes and contributions, these 12 individuals have brought so much pride to our university, athletic department and their respective sport programs, and they deserve to be celebrated this fall. This is truly an exceptional class, and I look forward to welcoming each of them into our Hall of Fame in September.”
The class will be formally inducted Saturday, Sept. 18, prior to the IUP football game against Shepherd. Last year’s inductions were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new inductees bring the total to 291 former athletes, coaches and administrators enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
NICOLE BLAESSER: Cross country All-American in 2006 … Won 2006 NCAA East Region Championship … Three-time All-PSAC honoree, best finish was second in 2006 … Four-time national qualifier in track … PSAC Top 10 honoree.
MIKE BORISENKO: Consensus All-American as a junior … PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 and 2000 … Two-time PSAC Top 10 award … Finished career as sixth-leading tackler in IUP history with 352 stops … Spent 2003 season with Hamilton Tigercats of the Canadian Football League.
RAY BOSETTI: Team captain of the 1960 PSAC champions … First conference baseball championship in school history … Team also won District 30 and Area 8 championships and advanced to the NAIA World Series.
BERNARD BRUNS: Drafted in the 15th round of the 1966 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox … Program’s first pro baseball draftee … Played in minors in Boston organization for two seasons.
JODI FREDERICK HOUCK: First-team All-PSAC West selection as a sophomore … Graduated as IUP’s blocked shots record holder with 186 … Also left program as 11th-leading scorer (1,191 points) and fourth leading rebounder (807 rebounds).
LEANDER JORDAN: Consensus first-team All-American in 1999 as a guard … Two-time All-PSAC West selection … Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft … Played 37 games in the NFL from 2000-06 with the Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Diego Chargers.
FRED JOSEPH: One of most successful coaches in collegiate golf history … In 27 years as a head coach, led team to 86 tournament wins, 13 conference titles, 22 straight regional tournament appearances and 14 NCAA championship appearances … Coached 15 All-Americans, 21 All-American Scholars, and 13 PSAC golfers of the year and received nine regional coach of the year awards.
PAUL KOVELL: Four-time All-PSAC West selection as a tight end, including first-teamer as a junior and senior … Graduated as third-leading pass catcher in IUP history with 122 receptions, most among tight ends … Rookie free agent signee with the Philadelphia Eagles.
DAN RADAKOVICH: Tight end and student coach for the football program … Named 13th director of athletics at Clemson University on Dec. 1, 2012, overseeing the football program’s national championships in 2016 and 2018 … IUP Distinguished Alumnus … Sports Business Daily Athletic Director of the Year in 2017 … Enshrined in Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
SARAH ROMASCO BURNS: Four-time first team All-PSAC selection … PSAC West Player and Rookie of the Year in 2006 … Holds records for most career points (170), goals (65) and assists (40) in program history … 170 career points is second all-time in conference history.
GAVIN SMITH: NCAA Division II Individual National Champion in 2009 … Two-time first-team PING All-American … Three-time PSAC Golfer of the Year …. PSAC Freshman of the Year in 2007 …. Three-time all-region honoree … PSAC individual champion in 2007 and 2009 … NCAA regional tournament champion 2008 and 2010.
LISA TEMPLIN HESS: Earned All-American honors in 1994, 1995 and 1996 … Earned all-conference honors at PSAC championship meet all four years … IUP record holder … Academic All-American … Four-time PSAC Scholar Athlete, six-time member of the Dean’s List