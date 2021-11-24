Last year at this time there were no IUP basketball games, and there weren’t Thanksgiving gatherings.
Now, there are both.
But like many things these days, it’s not going off without a hitch.
The IUP Thanksgiving Classic is Saturday and Sunday at the KCAC. IUP plays Virginia State (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Pitt Johnstown, a perennial participant in both of IUP’s tournaments, is also part of the tournament.
Unfortunately, there might be only two games, not four, at the KCAC this weekend. Salem (W.Va.), which was scheduled to play Pitt Johnstown on Saturday and IUP on Sunday, formulated a schedule that consists of 30 games, which is four more than allowed by the NCAA. The NCAA does allow teams to play two additional games, as long as they are part of an interconference tournament like the one IUP is holding this weekend. But that still leaves Salem with two more games than allowed.
In addition, Salem is scheduled to play Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro, Ky., on Monday. Owensboro is an 11-hour bus trip from Indiana.
IUP coaches were working the phones trying to find a team to fill Salem’s spot in the tournament.
The Hawks do expect a tough test Saturday.
“We’re starting off with a very strong Virginia State team that I think will be in the conversation for an NCAA tournament bid,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “They’ve been a top-10 team in the region the last four or five years, so we’re excited for this challenge in front of us. They lost a four-point game to a good Division I Howard team and won at Shippensburg by 10, so they’re coming in with a pretty good resume. They can score a lot of points, so we have to be better defensively than we were this past weekend.”