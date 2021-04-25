YORK — IUP won its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s swimming championship since 1999, capturing the team title Saturday night at the Graham Aquatic Center.
The Crimson Hawks dominated from the start, leading the way after each of the four sessions. They finished with 1,658 points, nearly 350 ahead of second-place Bloomsburg (1,317.5). Shippensburg (1,105) finished third, Gannon (855.5) was fourth, Clarion (645.5) was fifth and Edinboro (577.5) was sixth. Also competing during the two-day championship weekend was California, Millersville, Lock Haven and East Stroudsburg.
Junior Paige Mikesell was named the PSAC Women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer for the second year in a row, finishing with four individual and three relay titles.
IUP totaled six event wins on Day 2 alone, including both relays. Paige Mikesell won the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 59.71 seconds in the morning and the 100 freestyle (51.01) in the evening, She also swam legs of the winning 800 and 400 freestyle relays.
Paige’s older sister, Claire, grabbed the other two individual victories, breaking her own school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.05. She also won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:15.66.
PSAC championship event winners were Paige Mikesell (4, 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 100 freestyle); Claire Mikesell (2, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke; Rachel Johnson (400 IM); and relays (3, 400 medley, 800 freestyle, 400 freestyle).
IUP concluded arguably the most successful, albeit pandemic-shortened, season in the history of the program. The Hawks won the PSAC title and 10 events, and four swimmers combined for 11 All-America honors and a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Division II Championships.