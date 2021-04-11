HERSHEY — For the 30th time in its illustrious history, the IUP men’s golf team won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship over the weekend at the Hershey Country Club.
The Crimson Hawks rallied in Saturday’s second and final round, shooting a tournament-best 297 to overtake Mercyhurst and win by four strokes. IUP finished with a 33-over-par 601, with Mercyhurst trailing at 37-over 605 and Shepherd in a distant third at 52-over 620.
IUP entered Saturday four strokes back of Mercyhurst after shooting a 20-over 304 on Friday. The Lakers shot a 21-over 304 Saturday, eight strokes worse than IUP.
Gannon (625), Clarion (626) and California (627) were fourth through sixth, respectively.
The Crimson Hawks finished the tournament with all five golfers in their lineup among the top 11 on the final leaderboard. Junior Nicholas Ward was IUP’s top finisher, coming in fourth overall with a 7-over 149. His second round was the best of any IUP golfer during the tournament, shooting a 1-over 72, including three birdies on the back nine.
Sophomore Shaun Fedor and grad student Jeremy Eckenrode tied for fifth with a 9-over 151, while junior Jack Buccigross and sophomore Richie Kline tied for ninth with an 11-over 153.
The 30 league titles are by far the most of any PSAC school. Slippery Rock, which no longer has a men’s golf team, has 14, Clarion eight, West Chester five and Millersville four.
This was IUP’s fourth title in the last five seasons. The Crimson Hawks have won 13 championships since 2000.
Despite having not yet coached a full traditional season since taking over in the spring of 2019, this marks the second conference crown for head coach Dan Braun.