During the season, Tom McConnell stays in the moment.
The eighth-season IUP women’s basketball coach doesn’t look too far ahead. He doesn’t dwell on the past, either. And he instills the same mindset in his team.
So with two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Crimson Hawks aren’t paying attention to their playoff positioning, he said.
“Not for a second, not for a second,” McConnell said after Wednesday’s 64-59 loss to California at the KCAC. “Just right now, today. Stay in the moment.”
Looking to extend its winning streak to four games Wednesday, IUP never trailed until the final minute against the Vulcans.
With their offense sputtering down the stretch, the Crimson Hawks saw their fourth-quarter lead evaporate as California ended the game on a 9-0 run to sweep the regular-season series against IUP for the first time since 2016-17.
Chances are good IUP will make the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs for the 16th consecutive season.
The last time the Crimson Hawks missed the conference playoff tournament was in 2004-05, when they went 9-18 and still carried the Indians nickname.
With six regular-season games remaining in 2021-22 — the first of which is today at first-place Gannon in Erie — the Crimson Hawks are 16-6 and 10-6 in the PSAC.
IUP sits in fourth place in the West Division and holds a 2 1/2-game lead over sixth-place Pitt-Johnstown and a 4 1/2-game lead over seventh-place Slippery Rock, whom the Crimson Hawks welcome on Monday at the KCAC.
Barring an unforeseen playoff expansion, six of the nine teams in each PSAC division will qualify for the conference playoffs. IUP is in good position to extend its playoff streak, not that the Crimson Hawks are thinking about it.
“See a little, see a lot,” McConnell said. “We want to just stay right here and keep our eyes focused on right here. How do we get better tonight and tomorrow? That stuff will kind of take care of itself.”
After playing seven road games in a 10-game stretch between Jan. 19 and Feb. 7 — including four straight in an eight-day stretch last week — the Crimson Hawks will end the regular season with four of their final six games at home.
However, their final two away games of the season — against Gannon today and Edinboro on Wednesday — are long road trips to Erie County, so it’s hard to blame McConnell for feeling like the lengthy stretch of road games isn’t over.
“We have another one (today) so it’s still not over, you know?” McConnell said earlier this week. “Just really proud of our team, the ability to stay focused, and the stamina and focus that it takes to go on the road for that many games. Couldn’t be prouder of them.
“We’re kind of not even thinking about where we’re playing at this point. We know it’s that kind of season because of (program) pauses. We’re fortunate and blessed to be playing, and looking forward to the next one.”
The Crimson Hawks will end the season with a three-game home stand from Feb. 19-26 against Seton Hill, Clarion and Pitt-Johnstown.