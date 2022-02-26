Something is different about the IUP women’s basketball team the past two weeks.
The Crimson Hawks have a newfound “bounce” in their step. They exude a sense of confidence they seemed to lack in January. And they’re trending upward, just in time for the postseason.
The timeline seems to match up with IUP’s 70-59 win at Gannon on Feb. 12, but is there a correlation between the two?
“For sure, for sure,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “And sometimes it takes that kind of thing, a good road win against a quality team, and the belief level goes up. Everybody starts pulling together a little bit more, and it gets a little bounce in your step. ‘We can do this.’ This is the time to do it.”
That day, IUP led by as many as 18 points in the second half before Gannon rallied on its home floor and cut the deficit to 60-56 in the closing minutes of the game. The Crimson Hawks remained composed and pulled away late for the win.
Just three days earlier, on Feb. 9, IUP suffered a deflating home loss to California in which the Crimson Hawks didn’t trail until the Vulcans ended the game on a 9-0 run. They didn’t allow the same thing to happen against Gannon, and they’ve looked like a different team ever since.
“We had a talk, and we had a specific day where we all really came together,” freshman point guard Kiera Baughman said, referring to Feb. 12. “From there, I feel like we’ve all been (trending) up and it shows. We’ve been playing really, really well and we’ve been all together.”
IUP pummeled Clarion, 92-41, in its most recent game on Wednesday to reach the 20-win plateau for the seventh consecutive season. The Crimson Hawks improved to 20-7, and they sit in fourth place in the PSAC West Division with a 14-7 conference record heading into today’s regular-season finale against Pitt-Johnstown at the KCAC.
“I mean, 20 wins for the past seven seasons is pretty impressive, I’d say,” Baughman said.
Last week, IUP qualified for the conference playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, and the Crimson Hawks can’t finish worse than fourth place in the division. They’re guaranteed a home game in the first round of the conference playoffs Monday, and they can still move up to third place with a win today and a Seton Hill loss.
IUP is 4-1 in its past five games, the first of which was the win over Gannon (21-5). During that stretch, the Hawks have also beaten playoff-bound Seton Hill (20-10) and pulled out a double-overtime win over Slippery Rock on Feb. 14. Their only loss in the past two weeks came at Edinboro on Feb. 16, less than 48 hours after the marathon game against The Rock.
“I just give our seniors a lot of credit for their leadership,” McConnell said, “and I just give our entire team credit. Everybody is just elevating their focus, elevating how hard they’re working. Their togetherness keeps rising. It’s the right time to be doing that.”
That’s not an entirely new sentiment. IUP junior Rajah Fink saw it a week ago today, after the win over Seton Hill.
“I’m kind of excited to see what we’re about to bring because it feels like a different lineup,” Fink said on Feb. 19.
Over the past five games, IUP is shooting 47.3 percent from the floor with 17 assists per game compared to 13.4 turnovers per game. In that span, the Crimson Hawks have had nearly as many offensive rebounds (59) as turnovers (67). IUP is 7-2 in February after going 3-4 in January.
“We’ve been really team-oriented, and we’re playing for each other, not ourselves,” Baughman said of the past two weeks. “And especially, the season’s winding down, we’re really playing for our seniors right now.”
Prior to McConnell’s hiring in 2013, IUP had seven 20-win seasons in the program’s first 42 seasons, and never more than three in a row. His teams have rewritten the record books with seven straight such seasons.
“I think it just means that we have really good players,” McConnell said of IUP’s seven-year run under his watch. who’ve been really focused and have had the ability to be consistent in their effort, be consistent in their preparation, and the ability to put wins and losses in perspective and behind them and move on to the next game. Not getting too high after a big win. Come back and ready to go for the next one. Not getting too low after a tough loss. Learn from it, grow, come back and ready to move on.”