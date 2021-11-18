Aside from one shaky quarter, the IUP women’s basketball team delivered a performance everyone in attendance expected to see Wednesday.
On the seventh annual Education Day at the KCAC, the Crimson Hawks (3-0) ran away with a 101-35 victory over Mount Aloysius College in a non-conference game. The majority of the 1,507 fans in attendance were elementary- and middle-school aged children from seven western Pennsylvania school districts, and they saw everything they expected from a top-tier Division II program against a young and inexperienced Division III opponent.
IUP’s victory was expected, maybe even assumed. But when a team wins by 66 points, how does a coach gauge it?
“Are you doing the things that you have set out to do, that you hope to do, as a team regardless of who the opponent is?” IUP head coach Tom McConnell said.
“Playing to our standard and just keeping that level the whole entire game from the first quarter to the fourth quarter, share the ball, play IUP basketball regardless of the competition,” redshirt senior Justina Mascaro said.
After Mount Aloysius scored the first basket of the game, IUP went on a 32-0 first-quarter run in a span of 6 minutes and 44 seconds to assume control of the game. Mascaro scored 13 of her 16 points during the run to lead the charge.
IUP shot 76.2 percent (16-for-21) from the floor in the first quarter and led 36-5 after the opening 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Mount Aloysius went through a field goal drought of 16:48 spanning the first and second quarters, falling behind 57-13 at halftime.
The Crimson Hawks had 13 assists in the first quarter, and they finished with 25 for the game against only 11 turnovers, three days after committing 24 turnovers against Livingstone (N.C.).
“Offensively, I was really encouraged because I thought we shared the ball,” McConnell said. “We had 25 assists and only 11 turnovers. … So we’ve improved in that area. Those are the kind of things that we can control and where we want to get better.”
“We like to keep it around 10 (turnovers per game), so I think really improved with that today,” Mascaro said.
Coming off the bench, IUP freshman point guard Kiera Baughman scored 16 points in just 13 minutes to match Mascaro for the team high. Juniors Maria Cerro and Rajah Fink contributed 12 points apiece as four IUP players scored in double digits.
“Just play IUP basketball, no matter who it is or what’s going on,” Fink said. “Always play the same game regardless of the opponent. It’s a faceless, nameless opponent as always.
Baughman was a part of IUP’s 2020 recruiting class, and although she is a freshman based on eligibility, she’s in her second year in the program. She was on the team last year. She practiced. She took part in three closed-door scrimmages.
“I feel pretty comfortable, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Baughman said. “They set me up for most of my shots, and I’d say I’m really comfortable because they all welcomed me in just like a family.”
She went 6-for-10 from the field on Wednesday, with three rebounds and assists apiece. She made the play of the game with a nifty jump-stop in the paint late in the third quarter that wowed the crowd. Three days earlier, she scored nine points, along with five assists and two steals in a win over Livingstone in the season-opening PSAC-CIAA Challenge.
Cerro, the starting point guard, shined in her own right. She was 5-for-9 and hit a pair of 3-point field goals, and she also made a crafty move in the paint on a day full of highlights for the Crimson Hawks.
“Good to see Maria and Kiera at the point run the team the way they did, and they both looked to score and were aggressive,” McConnell said.
The Crimson Hawks appear to have two capable point guards in Cerro and Baughman, regardless of who starts. That could be said at every position for IUP, in Fink’s opinion.
“I think that goes for almost every single one of our players because for our team, there is no position,” Fink said. “It’s position-less basketball, so we could have (Baughman) come off the bench. Maybe she wants to play the three (small forward), and she could play the 3.
“We want guards to come off the bench and be confident in every single position, so I think they’re playing their role and playing their position so well and just anybody on our team is capable of great things.”
Fink, who had been dealing with an illness and a concussion, made her season debut in IUP’s second game on Sunday, in which she played sparingly. She had a greater role in Wednesday’s game against the Mounties, and she made the most of it, shooting 6-for-6 from the floor and finishing with 12 points.
“We didn’t expect that today from her because she hasn’t played in a good five weeks,” McConnell said. “It’s going to take her time to get her conditioning and her rhythm back, get in synch with her teammates, learning the offenses and that kind of stuff. But it’s just great to see that she was out there playing, and so I think she made positive steps to becoming the Rajah that we all know and love.”
“I don’t think coach and I, either, would think I was going to play that much because this is my second game back, and I’m just trying to ease into it,” Fink said. “But if the doctor says play it by ear, play it how you feel, so we’re going to keep playing, and if I feel good, I’m going to keep going.”