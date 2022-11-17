IUP logo

IUP breezed past Rosemont, 102-20, as part of the women’s basketball program’s Education Day on Wednesday at the KCAC.

IUP (3-0) set a women’s basketball attendance record with 2,992 fans witnessing a record-breaking victory. With students from area schools in attendance for the eight annual Education Day game, IUP tied its second-largest margin of victory with an 82-point triumph.

