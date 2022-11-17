IUP breezed past Rosemont, 102-20, as part of the women’s basketball program’s Education Day on Wednesday at the KCAC.
IUP (3-0) set a women’s basketball attendance record with 2,992 fans witnessing a record-breaking victory. With students from area schools in attendance for the eight annual Education Day game, IUP tied its second-largest margin of victory with an 82-point triumph.
The Crimson Hawks allowed just five points during the first half, tied for the fewest points allowed in a half in program history. The Crimson Hawks allowed the second-fewest number of points in program history, giving up just 20 on the day and just two shy of tying the program’s all-time record.
The 56-point halftime advantage was the largest in program history as the Crimson Hawks worked a more methodical approach over the final two quarters.
Coach Craig Carey worked in the entire lineup, and every player scored at least two points as the Hawks shot 60 percent from the floor. Anna Rafferty and Grace Spadaro recorded double-doubles, part of four Crimson Hawks in double figures.
Rafferty tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Spadaro recorded 13 points, 11 boards and five assists. Rafferty went 6-for-7 from the field for 15 points, matching Hope Cook’s scoring output. Daniela Shaughnessy dropped in 13 points of her own in just over 20 minutes.
Rosemont (0-4) scored 11 of its 20 points in the third quarter after going 1-for-14 in the second frame. The Crimson Hawks held a 72-8 advantage in the paint and racked up 31 fast-break points.
Molly Howard posted nine points, part of the IUP bench that scored 79 of the team’s total points.
Alana Cardona was efficient with eight points in 10 minutes. Anna Kadlubek logged eight points and five assists.
IUP scored the initial 15 points in the game. Spadaro stretched the IUP lead to 27-12 with a putback in the opening quarter before Howard expanded the advantage to 41 with a fast-break bucket.
The Falcons were limited to single digits in scoring until the three-minute mark of the third quarter. Cook pushed IUP over the century mark in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, much to the delight of the energetic fans in attendance.
The Hawks are no strangers to hitting program records on Education Day, including 125 points scored against Geneva in 2017.
Lakay Holloway posted seven points for Rosemont, an NCAA Division III member of the Colonial States Athletic Conference.
IUP plays host to Ohio Dominican on Nov. 23.
IUP’s originally scheduled contest at UDC on Nov. 18 was canceled.