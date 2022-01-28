There’s something to be said for playing close games.
For a team that hadn’t played many of them prior to this week, the IUP women’s basketball team looked comfortable in the pressure-packed moments of the final minutes of Wednesday’s 76-67 win over Edinboro at the KCAC.
After seeing a double-digit lead evaporate late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Hawks made their free throws when it counted. Leading by two points, 64-62, with 1:33 to play in the game, IUP went 11-for-12 from the free throw line over the final 1:21 of the game to seal the win.
“When it came down to the last-minute shots and our free throws, we knocked them down when we had to,” backup point guard Kiera Baughman said, who finished with 18 points and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 40 seconds.
“We’re going to be in close games all year,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “That’s just the makeup of our team.”
To this point of the season, that hadn’t been the case. Through the first 14 games, the Crimson Hawks played in just one game decided by five or fewer points, a 64-62 comeback win at West Chester on Dec. 4.
But this week, they lost 63-60 at Pitt-Johnstown on Monday before holding off Edinboro’s late-game charge on Wednesday.
IUP never trailed in the second half against Edinboro, and the Crimson Hawks led 59-48 with 6:37 to play in the fourth before the Fighting Scots went on an 8-0 run to narrow the deficit to just two points, 59-57, with less than four minutes to play.
Gina Adams made a jumper on IUP’s next possession, and Edinboro got as close as two points, 61-59, with 3:20 to play. The teams exchanged 3-point field goals over the next minute, but IUP sealed the win with its free throw shooting over the final 1:21 of the game.
“They tightened it up,” McConnell said. “Gina hit a big shot coming out of the press, and then they had to foul us and I just thought Rajah (Fink) did a great job of going to the line and giving us the separation we needed.”
“It shows our grit and hard work because it’s harder to play a close game than it is a blowout,” junior Rajah Fink said, who recorded her first career double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. “So to show that we have grit and hard work, that we can persevere even when it’s tight like that, I think it’s really admirable for the team.”
The Crimson Hawks committed 26 turnovers, a season-high, but they only had two over the final five minutes of the game, and they handled the Fighting Scots’ full-court press.
“Most of ours were dumb turnovers, but I feel like towards the end of the game when we needed to, we were able to keep it all together,” Baughman said. “We were able to break (the press) down. We were really patient with it. We were able to break it down and go and just do what we wanted to do.”
On top of that, IUP’s defense stepped up late when the offense struggled to find its groove.
“I just tip my hat to our players,” McConnell said. “Really gave great effort on the defensive end. (Edinboro’s) feisty, they can get to the rim, they have some explosive guards, so I think it was a good job on the defensive end.”
A newcomer to the team – having joined the program during the winter break – sophomore Grace Mangapora scored eight points in 10 minutes, making a pair of timely 3-point field goals in the second and third quarters. Her second 3 of the night gave IUP a 45-34 lead midway through the third.
As her playing time increases, she continues to gain confidence, she said.
“I’m getting more comfortable,”Mangapora said. “The college game is a lot different than the basketball scene in high school, especially after not playing for two years, so it would naturally take someone a little bit to get used to that, but being on a team that’s so supportive and so helpful and will help me through every single step of it makes it a lot easier.”
“She’s very confident,” McConnell said after Wednesday’s win, “and tonight, I thought she was fearless. She went in and there was no hesitation. ‘I’m open, I’m shooting the ball.’ Those were two big 3s that she hit early on, and I just liked how fearless she was.”