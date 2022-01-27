Despite committing a season-high 26 turnovers, the IUP women’s basketball team found a way to win Wednesday.
Somehow, someway.
The Crimson Hawks overcame their ball-handling troubles and pulled out a 76-67 win over Edinboro in a PSAC West game at the KCAC to get back on the winning track.
Even a seasoned coach like Tom McConnell struggled to explain how they pulled it off.
“I don’t know,” the eighth-year IUP coach said. “We’ve identified it. We’ve drilled it. We’ve talked about it. We just have to really grow in that area. We charted it, I think it was something like 29 percent of our possessions resulted in a turnover, where we didn’t get a shot.”
IUP (12-4, 6-4 PSAC) had as many turnovers as field goals made.
“We outscored our turnovers, I guess,” freshman guard Kiera Baughman said with a laugh. “When we needed to, when we really needed the ball, especially towards the end, we kept it. We didn’t turn the ball over. … Towards the end of the game when we needed to, we were able to keep it all together.”
Rajah Fink posted a double-double with game-highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds, notching her third career 20-point game in the process. She led IUP in scoring for the third time in the past four games, and she has scored in double digits in four straight games, shooting 62.5 percent (25-for-40) during that stretch.
“She’s playing at a really high level right now, with a lot of confidence,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said.
A backup point guard, Baughman scored 18 points off the bench, and Justina Mascaro added 11 points for the Crimson Hawks, who won for just the second time in five games this month following an unexpected 28-day program pause due to health and safety protocols.
Mascaro, who was IUP’s leading scorer through the first two months of the season, has been largely held in check during the most recent four-game stretch. She’s averaging just 9.8 points per game in four games since Jan. 19, well below her average of 14.8 through the first 12 games of the season.
While fellow senior and the Crimson Hawks’ leading scorer Courtney Alexander remains sidelined with a wrist injury, opposing teams have turned their focus to slowing down Mascaro. In turn, it has created scoring opportunities for Fink.
“I can play a different role every game,” Fink said, who also led IUP with four assists Wednesday. “Sometimes I like to pass more than shoot. (Mascaro) is one of the top scorers we have so getting face-guarded every game and persevering is going to be difficult for any player. The fact that she even plays defense and hits the offensive boards and all that kind of stuff, that gives me more fuel to step up when she needs me to.”
IUP fell behind in the early going and trailed by as many as six points, 15-9, in the opening quarter. The Crimson Hawks rallied to take a 34-30 halftime lead and never trailed again.
They took their largest lead at 49-36 in the third quarter, and held a 59-48 advantage with 6:37 to play in the fourth. Edinboro made things interesting, narrowing the deficit to just two points, 61-59, with 3:20 to play.
But IUP sealed the win going 11-for-12 from the free throw line over the final 1:21 of the game.
IUP shot 50 percent for the game (26-or-52) and held a decisive advantage on the boards, 45-29.
The Hawks sit in fourth place in the PSAC West.
“We all really wanted it tonight,” Baughman said, “so when it came down to the last-minute shots and our free throws, we knocked them down when we had to. And not that we don’t want it every game, but this was our game that we really, we need to start going up.”