CALIFORNIA — It was all downhill after the first quarter for the IUP women’s basketball team Monday.
IUP’s offense fizzled out after a fast start, and the Crimson Hawks recorded a season-low point total in a 62-46 loss to California in a PSAC West game at the Convocation Center.
IUP made its first five 3-point field goal attempts of the game on the way to a 21-17 lead after the opening quarter, shooting 53.3 percent (8-for-15) in the opening 10 minutes. The Crimson Hawks had six assists on eight made field goals in the quarter, a sign of good ball movement.
The offense was clicking, until it wasn’t.
“We’ve just got to be able to duplicate what we did in the first quarter,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “Our players — against a really good team that overplays when you drive it — we just made good decisions. Find the open man and knocked down 3s. Justina hit two, Gina had two and had 21 first-quarter points, and that’s kind of the formula to beat them.”
“We kind of weren’t executing our defense properly,” California coach Jess Strom said. “So as you could see, they were getting wide open shots and making them. You still have to make them, so credit to them. They were making them.”
IUP couldn’t sustain any of it. The Crimson Hawks shoot just 30.3 percent (10-for-33) and had just three assists while being outscored 45-25 over the final three quarters.
Senior Justina Mascaro finished with a game-high 20 points and was the lone IUP player to enjoy a good shooting night. She went 8-for-10 from the field, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
California held IUP to six second-quarter points to rally from its early deficit, and the Vulcans took a 31-27 lead into halftime. With the game tied at 34 midway through the third quarter, California went on a 15-0 run that spanned the final 5:52 of the third and the beginning of the fourth.
When the run ended, the Vulcans had a 49-34 lead less than a minute into the final quarter.
“We just made an adjustment,” Strom said. “It was nothing crazy. It’s our normal defense, we just weren’t executing it, and then the final three quarters, we did an amazing job executing our defense. … Our defense was playing as one.”
The game turned on the boards in the second half. California collected 17 offensive rebounds and finished with a plus-15 advantage (43-28) in rebounding against an IUP team that entered the game leading the PSAC in rebound margin.
“I think we were just trying to jump with them today,” IUP senior Justina Mascaro said, “and with a very athletic and tall team, you can’t do that. You have to stick to the fundamentals of finding your girl, pushing her back and making sure they’re not getting that.”
The Vulcans outrebounded IUP 25-12 in the second half, recording 11 of their 17 offensive boards after halftime. Several of those offensive boards came during their decisive third-quarter run, resulting in second-chance shots and points. California finished with a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points and attempted 14 more shots than IUP.
“Against a good team like that, you can’t give up second- and third-shot opportunities,” McConnell said. “You’ve got to be able to hold them to one. We’ve just got to do a better job of blocking out, getting our body on somebody and holding them to one. We just weren’t able to do that.”
IUP dropped to 13-5 (7-5 PSAC) and remained in the fourth place in the division after Monday’s games. The Crimson Hawks visit Lock Haven on Wednesday in a makeup of a game scheduled for Jan. 8.