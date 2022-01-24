CLARION — Practice makes perfect, and so does repetition.
Over the past month, the IUP women’s basketball team hasn’t had much of either, but that’s all about to change this week.
IUP snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 67-51 road win over Clarion at Tippin Gymnasium in a PSAC West game, the first of five games in a 10-day stretch for the Crimson Hawks. With the victory, IUP avoided its first three-game losing streak since the 2016-17 season.
The Crimson Hawks (11-3, 5-3 PSAC) are scheduled to visit Pitt Johnstown (6-10, 4-6) today in the second game of that stretch, followed by home games against Edinboro on Wednesday and Mercyhurst on Saturday and at California next Monday.
It’s exactly what IUP needs, in coach Tom McConnell’s estimation.
“I think so,” he said. “It gives us a chance to really work and get better, and that’s what we need now. We need the court time. We need the rhythm, timing, habits. It’s what it’s all about, so I think the more we play, the better we’re going to get.”
Following a scheduled holiday break in late December, IUP endured a program pause due to safety protocols in early January that postponed four games, and the Crimson Hawks played just two games in a 34-day stretch prior to their visit to Clarion on Saturday.
“We’re going to continue to grow,” McConnell said. “We’re going to continue to get better, keep getting better. … Coming out of the pause, the more we play, the better for us.”
Freshman Gina Adams — who entered Saturday’s game averaging 6.0 points per game — scored a career-high 16 points to power IUP’s balanced offensive attack. Rajah Fink added 12 points in her second straight double-digit scoring game, and three other players scored nine points apiece.
“Coming out of the lockdown where most of our team had to quarantine for 10 days,” Adams said. “I think this is what we needed just to really find ourselves again.
“The last two games, we haven’t been ourselves and what we truly can be and the team that we know we are, so I feel like this game was just slowly getting back to where we were before everything happened.”
Maura D’Anna, Justina Mascaro and Kiera Baughman scored nine points apiece.
“It was definitely a good team win for us,” junior Alana Cardona said. “Coming off two losses, it can kind of be mentally frustrating.”
IUP led 20-12 after the opening quarter, and the Crimson Hawks never trailed after that. They led 34-25 at halftime, and they extended their lead to 19 points, 53-34, entering the final quarter. They led by as many as 25 points, 65-40, in the fourth before Clarion ended the game on an 11-2 run to make the final score more respectable.
“We all really worked well together,” freshman guard Baughman said. “I don’t think that we haven’t been working well together, but I feel like everything finally clicked today. After all of our COVID stuff, after all of our injuries that we all had, I think we came back really strong this game.”
Reserve forward Alana Cardona filled up the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds – including five on the offensive side – three assists and one steal and blocked shot apiece.
“It was definitely really exciting,” Cardona said of her career-best game. “My team was really motivating me. Every day in practice, we’re all just focusing on getting better, and every day it’s somebody else that stands out and does really good things. So I had motivation, and I fed off of other people’s energy as well. That was a big thing.”
“She’s capable of that,” McConnell said. “The thing I like about her, she has a scorer’s mindset. She’s aggressive. If she’s open, she’s going to take it. That’s a good thing. We want that from her. I liked seeing it, and I think you’ll continue to see her get better and better.”
IUP owned a 46-28 rebounding advantage, with sixth-year player D’Anna leading the way with 11 boards.
It was IUP’s first win against a PSAC West opponent this season. The Crimson Hawks were 0-2 against divisional opponents.
“We had two hard games with two really good teams,” Adams said, “and I think that with coming out of the lockdown where most of our team had to quarantine for 10 days, I think this is what we needed just to really find ourselves again and be who we are because I feel like in the last two games, we haven’t been ourselves and what we truly can be and the team that we know we are, so I feel like this game was just slowly getting back to where we were before everything happened.”