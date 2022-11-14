IUP raced to a comfortable lead behind some lockdown defense and rolled to a 70-42 victory against Lincoln in a college women’s basketball game on Saturday night at the KCAC.
IUP (2-0) led 18-4 after the opening quarter and did not look back, limiting Lincoln (1-1) to just 20.3 percent shooting from the floor and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. Teirra Preston dominated in the low block with 21 points (8-12 FG) and 14 rebounds for a double-double.
Maria Cerro added 17 points and eight assists for IUP and Kiera Baughman finished in double figures with 14 points. As a team, IUP shot 44.4 percent from the field and forced Lincoln into 18 turnovers.
Gina Adams added eight points and six rebounds in 38 minutes of action, and Alana Cardona added six points from the starting lineup.
Consecutive buckets underneath for Preston pushed IUP to a 12-2 lead with just over three minutes showing on the first quarter clock.
Buaghman stepped into a triple for an 18-2 advantage. The first two Lincoln points in the opening quarter came from Isis Triplett and Maya Madison Walker at the foul line, with D’Ayzha Atkinson dropping in the Lions’ first field goal with 1:13 left in the first.
Lincoln worked to narrow the deficit in the second quarter by scoring 14 points, but IUP maintained its double-figure lead, taking a 30-16 edge into the intermission.
Preston converted through contact, pushing IUP in front by 19 points (39-20) following the and-one foul shot at the 7:05 mark of the third. IUP stretched its lead to 24 with a foul shot from Adams and closed out the quarter with a 23-point lead.
A pair of Adams foul shots handed IUP a 30-point advantage at 66-36. The Crimson Hawks eventually went to the bench to close out the game.
Anyssa Fields and Kania Pollock logged seven points apiece for the Lions. In two games, IUP has held both its opponents to under 55 points on the defensive end.
IUP continues its season-opening homestand, welcoming Rosemont for Education Day on Wednesday at 11 a.m.