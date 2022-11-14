IUP logo 6.jpg

IUP raced to a comfortable lead behind some lockdown defense and rolled to a 70-42 victory against Lincoln in a college women’s basketball game on Saturday night at the KCAC.

IUP (2-0) led 18-4 after the opening quarter and did not look back, limiting Lincoln (1-1) to just 20.3 percent shooting from the floor and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. Teirra Preston dominated in the low block with 21 points (8-12 FG) and 14 rebounds for a double-double.

Tags