The IUP women’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities due to COVID-19 protocols, while the men’s program remained unaffected as of Monday night.
As a result, IUP’s scheduled women’s games at California (Wednesday), at Lock Haven (Saturday), at home against Slippery Rock (Jan. 10) and at Mercyhurst (Jan. 12) have been postponed. Dates for rescheduling those games will be announced when finalized, according to IUP athletics.
Those who have already purchased tickets for any IUP home games affected by the pause should keep the tickets, which can be used for rescheduled games.
IUP is scheduled to resume play Jan. 15 at home against Gannon.
The men’s schedule remains unchanged at this point, with the exception of the California game, which tips off at 5:30 p.m. at the Convocation Center. Tipoff was originally set for 7:30 p.m.
PAGE B-2
IUP-California preview