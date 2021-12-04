KUTZTOWN — The IUP women’s basketball team had every reason to panic Friday night. But instead of panicking, the Crimson Hawks collected themselves.
After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, IUP stormed back over the final three quarters and ran away with a 68-53 road victory over Kutztown in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
“I really liked that there was no panic,” coach Tom McConnell said. “There was no hanging of heads or getting frustrated or down. I just really liked that our team really responded to not coming out of the gates as quickly as we wanted to. That’s a really good sign. That’s their character. That’s their DNA, the DNA of this group, that they’re going to continue to fight and keep working knowing it’s a long game.”
Redshirt senior Courtney Alexander poured in a career-high 28 points and matched the program record with eight 3-point field goals to lead the charge.
“That was fantastic,” McConnell said of the school record, which matched Marina Wareham’s eight 3s against Pitt Johnstown on Feb. 17, 2016.
Coming on the heels of a 24-point game last week at Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Alexander set a career high in points scored for the second straight game. Prior to that, her career-high scoring output was 20 points, which she achieved on three occasions during the 2019-20 season.
Senior Justina Mascaro and junior Teirra Preston added 13 points apiece for the Crimson Hawks, with both having efficient shooting days. Preston shot 5-for-7, and Mascaro was 5-for-8.
Alexander continues to recover from an ACL injury some nine months ago, but she seems more and more confident in her abilities by the day. The box score reflects that. She shot a season-best 10-for-17 from the floor, including 8-for-14 from 3-point range.
“You can see it every day in practice, every game,” McConnell said. “She becomes more and more of herself, and it’s just so great to see. And you combine that with that she just is a hard worker, very determined. She’s in the gym before and after practice working on her game, and I just love when that gets rewarded.”
IUP fell behind 17-4 with a minute to play in the opening quarter, the Crimson Hawks’ largest deficit of the season. They trailed 17-6 after the first 10 minutes.
But IUP outscored the Golden Bears, 62-36, over the final three quarters to cruise to an impressive comeback win and yet another double-digit victory. The Crimson Hawks (7-0) have won six of their seven games this year by more than 10.
After shooting 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) from the floor in the first half, Kutztown went a mere 5-for-20 (.250) in the second half, including 2-for-9 in the final quarter. The Golden Bears got IUP into foul trouble early in the fourth and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line to keep their slim hopes of a comeback alive.
“They scored 17 first-quarter points, and in the second half, they only had (five) field goals,” McConnell said. “We were defending really well and that’s a great sign. The points they scored in that fourth quarter were all free throws, most of them.”
Both two-year starters, neither Alexander nor Mascaro surprise anyone when they post a double-figure scoring game.
But Preston does. The junior finished with 13 points, most of them on baskets around the rim, along with nine rebounds in the best game of her collegiate career.
“She’s another one that is really determined and really working on her game,” McConnell said. “She’s going to just continue to get better and better. She has such a high motor, and she’s able to play long minutes. She just has a high-energy level that she brings to our team.
“She’s such a spark. When she’s finishing like that, that’s when it’s really special because you know the defense is gonna be there. She rebounds. She runs the floor, but when she’s finishing (around the basket) and scoring the ball like that, that makes us a much better team.”
In general, the Crimson Hawks got a “great spark” from their bench players, McConnell said.
“Mikayla Lovelace, Teirra Preston, Alana Cardona all made solid contributions and really uplifted us, and it was just really great to see. That’s a good sign,” he said.