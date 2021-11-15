When the IUP women’s basketball team took the floor at the KCAC this weekend, it had been 20 months since the Crimson Hawks played a game. And it felt surreal.
“We were saying before the game it doesn’t feel real to go out there and have fans,” redshirt senior Justina Mascaro said. “We had three scrimmages last year, and our parents couldn’t even come. So stepping out there for the first time, I was like, ‘This is really happening. We’re doing this.’”
IUP played host to the PSAC-CIAA Challenge on Saturday and Sunday at the KCAC to open the 2021-22 regular season, the Crimson Hawks’ first meaningful action since March 8, 2020. IUP welcomed conference foe Seton Hill along with Livingstone and Virginia State from the CIAA for the season-opening conference crossover tournament.
The Crimson Hawks came away with a pair of comfortable victories to open the season, beating Virginia State, 51-42, on Saturday, and Livingstone, 70-38, on Sunday.
“First and foremost, it’s just great to be out there, to be playing,” coach Tom McConnell said. “Fans are back in the seats, and we’ve missed that. So I think everybody is just really excited to be back in the gym and playing.”
On Sunday, IUP closed the first quarter on a 25-0 run en route to a runaway win over Livingstone. IUP led 27-3 after the opening quarter, and the Crimson Hawks never looked back even though their offense stalled after the opening 10 minutes.
IUP led 40-18 at halftime and 57-30 after the third quarter. The Crimson Hawks limited Livingstone to 25.5 percent shooting (14-55), including 23.8 percent from 3-point range (5-for-21).
Meanwhile, IUP shot 40.9 percent from the floor, 27-for-66. The Crimson Hawks weren’t much better from the 3-point line, going 7-for-21.
Mascaro scored a game-high 17 points Sunday to lead the Crimson Hawks. Fellow seniors Maura D’Anna and Courtney Alexander added 12 points apiece. D’Anna had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“Having been off 20 months, it’s going to be a work in progress,” McConnell said. “We just want to keep growing, keep getting better, and I thought we got better from yesterday to today. I think that we saw some things this weekend that really challenged us that you don’t always spend a lot of time on in the preseason.”
Following a turnover-free first quarter Sunday, IUP committed 24 turnovers over the final three quarters.
“I had no idea we didn’t have any turnovers in the first quarter. That’s a good sign,” Alexander said. “This has happened in the past before, and we’ve always adjusted well, so not too concerned.”
“It’s a journey,” senior Maura D’Anna said. “It’s the first tournament in two years now. It’s a journey. New players. We have to re-build up chemistry. We have to re-build chemistry we used to have and now back on the court again, so take everything we learned game-by-game. Take what worked, take what didn’t work and just keep working on what we need to.”
In Saturday’s win over Virginia State, Mascaro scored 16 points on 7-for-15 shooting. D’Anna had 14 points with nine rebounds and four blocks as the Crimson Hawks held off a fourth-quarter comeback from Virginia State after holding a 20-point lead midway through the third.
IUP led by double digits at halftime and built a 20-point lead at 40-20 on a Mascaro bucket with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Virginia State cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter but buckers by Alexander and Mascaro in the final 1:35 sealed the victory.
“Yesterday, Virginia State put on a really good, hard-nosed full-court man-to-man defense, so we had to handle that and I thought we grew from that,” McConnell said. “And then today, they played 35 minutes of 1-3-1 zone. It’s not something you see every day, not something you spend a lot of time in the preseason on.
“That was good, those kind of things, and I thought our players responded. I thought it was a good, solid first half today, and then I thought we turned the ball over too much. That’s an area we talked about in the locker room after the game. We’ve got to do a better job of that. Just too many turnovers. We wanna get a good shot every time down, and 24 is way, way too many, so hopefully we’ll continue to grow and get better in that area.”
“Definitely a lot of growth from the first game to the second game,” Mascaro said. “I thought we did really well coming out in the first quarter and just handling things in the past we weren’t really the best at, like breaking the press and all that, full-court pressure and even on-the-ball pressure. I think we really improved with that, and I thought we shared the ball better today than yesterday, so just one day of growth so that’s good for us.”