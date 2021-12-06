WEST CHESTER — When the IUP women’s basketball team guards the 3-point line, the Crimson Hawks are hard to beat. When they don’t, the Hawks get in trouble, and that’s what happened at West Chester on Saturday.
IUP’s defense was a step behind early on, but the Crimson Hawks (8-0, 2-0 PSAC) collected themselves and rallied for a 64-62 win over the Golden Rams in a PSAC crossover game.
Courtney Alexander led the team in scoring for the third straight game with 18 points on the strength of five 3-point field goals. Rajah Fink and Kiera Baughman added 12 points apiece.
For the second night in a row, IUP trailed by double digits after the first quarter as West Chester (3-4, 1-1 PSAC) opened the game on a 16-0 run and led 20-5 after the first 10 minutes.
Similarly, IUP trailed 17-6 after the first quarter of Friday’s win at Kutztown before rallying for a 68-53 win in the first game of the weekend doubleheader to open PSAC play.
“We’ve got to do a better job initially, coming out of the gate, of guarding the 3-point line,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “They had four 3s within the first few minutes of the game. There needs to be a greater sense of urgency to get out and really defend that line and not let the other team get comfortable and get some rhythm 3s because if that happens, you dig a hole really fast.”
But there’s also something to be said for climbing out of those holes.
“Once again, I just think it speaks to their team character and their DNA,” McConnell said, repeating his sentiment after Friday’s comeback win at Kutztown. “They have a fighting spirit about them, and they’re just going to continue to make plays and keep getting after it until something positive happens. That’s something I think that we can really take away, so I’m really proud of them for fighting like they did.”
West Chester shot 8-for-14 from the field in the first quarter Saturday, including 4-for-4 from the 3-point line, and all those 3s came in the first 6:23 of the game.
“We started the game in man-to-man, and to West Chester’s credit, they did a really good job of knocking down shots and getting some easy baskets, and we had to adjust,” McConnell said. “We went to the zone, and fortunately for us, the zone was very effective. They weren’t able to get some of the looks they were getting early in the game, and we were able to take away some of the easy baskets.”
IUP trailed by as many as 19 points, 24-5, early in the second quarter. The Crimson Hawks went on a 27-5 run spanning the second and third quarters, finally taking their first lead at 32-29 with 7:33 to play in the third quarter. IUP had a 48-44 lead entering the fourth quarter.
West Chester opened the fourth on a 13-4 run, and the Golden Rams took a 57-52 lead with 4:39 left in the game. But once again, IUP’s defense stepped up and the Crimson Hawks ended the game on a 12-5 run to escape with a victory.
West Chester’s 3-point field goal attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.
Just as IUP did against Salem and Kutztown earlier this season, the Crimson Hawks clamped down on defense after the first quarter and grinded their way to a win, outscoring West Chester, 59-42, over the final three quarters.
IUP outscored the Golden Rams 26-12 in the paint, and senior Maura D’Anna had everything to do with that. In addition to her six points, she made her presence felt on the defensive end with a team-high eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
West Chester finished with 20 turnovers, and 11 of those were IUP steals.
“Maura D’Anna was such a key factor in that,” McConnell said. “She just really controlled the game from the middle of the zone and made it difficult for them to get looks, and that freed up our players to really guard the 3-point line.
“On the stat sheet, they keep plus-minus. And she led our team in that category. She was plus-15 when she was in there, so she really did impact the game outside of her scoring. She controlled the middle and did a good job of blocking shots, challenging shots, taking away penetration. She finished with seven defensive rebounds, so she did a really good job on the defensive end for us.”
West Chester’s Leah Johnson had a solid all-around game, totaling 15 points to go with seven rebounds and assists apiece. Alexa Abbonizio also had 15 points for the Golden Rams on 5-for-8 shooting from 3.