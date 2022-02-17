EDINBORO — The IUP women’s basketball team was a step behind Wednesday night.
Whether it was a result of a double-overtime marathon two nights earlier or a grueling schedule over the past month, the Crimson Hawks came out sluggish and never recovered in a 71-61 loss to Edinboro in a PSAC West game at McComb Fieldhouse.
“From the outset, we were just a step slow tonight,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “They were quicker to the ball, whether it was off the glass or a 50-50 ball. And when you’re on the road, you’ve got to be able to make those kind of plays. Just one of those nights.”
Justina Mascaro had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals, leading IUP in each category. No other player scored in double figures. Courtney Alexander and Rajah Fink added eight points apiece.
Holding a 63-59 lead, Edinboro ended the game on an 8-2 run to snap an eight-game losing streak to IUP, beating the Crimson Hawks for the first time since Jan. 14, 2017.
IUP shot 49.1 percent for the game (26-for-53), but the Crimson Hawks made too many errors in other areas. They committed 19 turnovers and gave up 16 offensive rebounds.
“Too many unforced errors,” McConnell said. “They were just quicker on the glass, with 16 offensive rebounds, and I think that was the difference in the game.”
In a game in which they never led, the Crimson Hawks trailed 15-12 after the first quarter and 34-27 at halftime.
Edinboro extended its lead to as many as nine points in the third quarter, 46-37, before IUP made a run to narrow the deficit to 48-43. The Fighting Scots took a 50-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mascaro’s 3-pointer with 2:32 in the fourth made it 63-59, but IUP didn’t get any closer than that.
Edinboro played physical press defense all night, and it gave IUP plenty of trouble.
“That’s the way they normally play,” McConnell said. “That didn’t surprise us. They’ve got a really good backcourt that can really pressure the basketball, and bring some heat.”
IUP shot 49.1 percent on the night (26-for-53), and Edinboro went 26-for-63 (41.3 percent). The Fighting Scots had 10 more shots, a result of their offensive rebounding.
“That stems from the 16 offensive rebounds and then, a combination of our turnovers,” McConnell said. “When we rebound the ball, and our turnovers are down, that’s a good formula for us, and that gives us a good chance to win the game.
IUP needed double-overtime to eke out a 71-68 win over Slippery Rock on Monday, extending its winning streak over The Rock to 29 straight games.
Since returning from a program pause on Jan. 16, IUP has played 14 games in a 32-day span — nine of them on the road. The Crimson Hawks will end the season on a three-game homestand beginning Saturday, when first-place Seton Hill visits the KCAC.
IUP dropped to 18-7 (12-7 PSAC) and remains in fourth place in the PSAC West Division standings. The Crimson Hawks qualified for the conference playoffs for the 16th consecutive season.