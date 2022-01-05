The 15th-ranked IUP women’s basketball team has added Grace Mangapora to its roster.
Mangapora joins the squad from the women’s volleyball program, where she played in 26 matches and started 10 at outside hitter in the fall. She finished seventh on the team with 116.0 points and 99 kills and helped the Crimson Hawks to an 18-14 record and an 11-win improvement from 2019.
On the basketball court, Mangapora was a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer at Canfield High School in Ohio. As a senior in 2019-20, she earned Division I All-Ohio honors while leading the Cardinals in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounding and assists.
She joined the IUP women’s volleyball program in Fall 2020. She had freshman eligibility for basketball.
On Monday IUP announced that it had paused all team-related activities due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the scheduled games at California (today), at Lock Haven (Saturday), at home against Slippery Rock (Monday) and at Mercyhurst (Jan. 12) have been postponed.
The dates for the rescheduling of those games will be announced when finalized.